Rep. Murphy says President Trump approved FEMA funding to help Ocracoke after Dorian

OCRACOKE ISLAND, NC (WAVY) — Rep. Greg Murphy says help is on the way for residents and businesses on Ocracoke Island devastated by Hurricane Dorian earlier this month.

In a post on Murphy’s Facebook, he says the Federal Emergency Management Agency alerted him that President Donald Trump approved funding to help those impacted.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s office also requested individual assistance.

Hyde County Vice-Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Tom Pahl told 10 On Your Side Cooper had previously withheld the request for individual assistance until they provided more information from the ground.

The state is already assisting the citizens affected, according to a statement from Cooper’s office.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox got a firsthand look at the devastation this week.