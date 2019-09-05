Region braces for the worst as Hurricane Dorian churns up the East Coast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina are bracing for the worst as Hurricane Dorian is trekking along the U.S. East Coast.

Conditions were quiet along North Carolina’s Outer Banks Thursday morning, with many store fronts and buildings seen boarded up.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued across the barrier islands earlier this week — and localities across northeast North Carolina declared local states of emergency.

Kitty Hawk Mayor Gary Perry said, “What I want them to do is prepare for the worst if they are going to stay here, if they are visitors or residents. Once the storm hits, stay inside, stay off the roads.”

Erin Sutton, Virginia Beach’s deputy emergency services coordinator, said, “(Gov. Ralph Northam)_has decided not to issue a mandatory evacuation and what he has decided is to yield to the localities to identify the areas that they may see as needed to move to higher ground.”

The resort city provided free sand for its residents to help protect their homes against flooding.

Citie across Southside Hampton Roads adjusted services including parking and waste collection ahead of the storm’s forecast impact

Dorian, which strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane early Thursday, is forecast to head either to the north or south of Hatteras. It could bring hurricane-force winds to the southern Outer Banks Friday morning.

This potential track would mean tropical storm-force winds for much of the Hampton Roads region.

