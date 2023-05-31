(WAVY) – Ahead of any major storm, you should prepare a disaster kit with food, water, and tools. Storms and storm surge may knock out power and water for an extended period of time.

Water

You should store about one gallon of water per person per day for up to five days. For example, if you have four people in your household, you’ll need up to 20 gallons of fresh water available in sturdy bottles or containers.

Food

You will want to plan on eating non-perishable food items up to five days. Canned meat, fruit, and vegetables will help ensure you have proper nutrition if your food spoils or is not edible due to storms. Nuts, crackers, and granola bars may be helpful to have on hand.

Consider needs of infants, children, and elderly family members. Make sure you have baby formula in a sealed container, baby food, powdered milk, medications, and diapers.

Tools and household goods

In the event you lose power or have to evacuate, keep extra cell phone cords and battery packs on hand. A battery-operated radio may help you receive important information in an emergency.

Your first aid kit should contain:

matches

bandages

cold packs

antibacterial ointment

sunscreen

insect repellent

personal hygiene items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and feminine supplies.

Put all of these items in waterproof containers.

Hurricane Ready Kit

