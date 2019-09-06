Power outages reported across the region amid Dorian

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hurricane Dorian is expected to bring widespread power outages to the region as the storm passes by the southern Outer Banks today.

Here’s a full list of the latest outages by region.

The numbers of reported outages have been fluctuating throughout the morning. Check back for updates.

HAMPTON ROADS

Dominion Energy’s outage map shows a large portion of the more than 3,000 outages in southeastern Virginia are being reported in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

More than 3,600 are being reported in Chesapeake, while another 2,000 are in VIrginia Beach. A little less than 800 are being reported in Norfolk.

NORTH CAROLINA

More than 6,000 outages are being reported in North Carolina, according to Dominion’s map, but a large portion of them are out of the viewing area.

More than 500 outages are being reported along the Outer Banks on Dominion’s website.

Tideland EMC’s outage map shows more than 2,000 customers without power in Hyde County and four without power in Dare County.

