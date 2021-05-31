Outlooks calling for another active hurricane season

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The 2021 hurricane season is upon us and outlooks are calling for another active season. This follows the 2020 hurricane season, which was the most active ever; 30 names storms, 12 of which making landfall on the United States.

So, this year has big shoes to fill.

2021 Hurricane Season outlook.

NOAA’s pre-season outlook released on May 20 is calling for a 60% chance of an above-normal season. With anywhere from 13 to 20 named storms, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes. In fact, even though the season officially begins June 1st, we’ve already seen tropical activity this year with the development of Ana in late May.

The National Hurricane Center has been doing its routine tropical weather outlooks for the past two weeks for that exact reason. It’s the center’s way of getting ahead of any pre-season development, which was the case for the seventh year in a row.

And while it’s fascinating to look at all these statistics and numbers, all it takes is one storm to make an impact. At this moment in time, we won’t be able to say if we’d be impacted by a tropical cyclone this year. But if the ocean was one big cup of coffee, there’s a whole lot more caffeine in it.

It’s our reminder to take the time now to prepare for whatever mother nature throws our way.

How we as a community interpret and communicate information to stay safe and prepared is more important than category size and wind speed. Hurricane season is a marathon, not a sprint. So stay prepared, it’ll make the next six months a whole lot less stressful.

