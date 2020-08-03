Outer Banks residents prepare as Tropical Storm Isaias gets closer

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to strike the Carolinas as a minimal hurricane and residents are bracing for impact.

Following a 3 p.m. Monday press briefing, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned residents to be prepared for a lot of rain “as much as seven inches in some places” along with possible storm surge and flooding.

Cooper reminded residents to listen to local officials and follow evacuation orders when they are issued.

“The most important thing is to get out of harm’s way if you are told to evacuate. Try to have a plan to stay with friends or family outside the danger zone.”

Officials said during the briefing that 150 soldiers with the North Carolina National Guard were activated and standing by in six forward locations. They also said that power companies were expecting widespread outages.

Residents in Outer Banks are soaking up some last minute sun before the weather changes and Isaias rolls through.

NCDOT officials say all highway divisions are prepared and ready to respond to with over 1,800 personnel and 1,550 pieces of equipment.

Latest Posts