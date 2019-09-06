Outer Banks prepare for possible direct hit from Hurricane Dorian

BUXTON, N.C. (WAVY) — On the Outer Banks, living through hurricanes is a part of life.

They happen almost annually, but this year Category 2 Hurricane Dorian could pass directly over on Friday, bringing 4-7 feet of storm surge and winds around 100 mph.

Residents especially remember Hurricane Isabel from 2003. There’s a good chance Hurricane Dorian could an Isabel-type of hurricane, which cut Highway 12 in half, with water flowing from ocean to sound.

The day before Dorian’s expect landfall, people were out on the beach, but they were thinking about Hurricane Dorian. Down outside Hatteras Village, memories of 2003.

Bob Eakes’ family may not have been the first to board up, but they beat Hurricane Dorian to the punch.

“We are all prepared,” Eakes said. “We are ready covering up these big old windows. I said might as well screw some plywood up. “The concern to most of us is which side of us the eye goes on, besides that it’s just a hurricane and we don’t want anything that they have in the Bahamas, but I think it’s moving fast enough that we won’t get that.”

Ferry captain Don Freniere has been around a long time and knows hurricanes.

“I think it will be a big doughnut,” Freniere. “I think it’s going to pass right by us and this is where we should be year-round or at least during the season. I don’t think it’s going to hit here, you can’t walk around scared we are prepared and ready for it.”

Driving up from Hatteras, no one was out and everything is closed. Everyone still left on the Outer Banks and Hatteras Island are waiting, waiting for whatever unfolds Friday.