Visitor services to be suspended on Ocracoke Island beginning Tuesday

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Visitor services will be suspended Tuesday morning on Ocracoke Island as Hurricane Dorian threatens to impact North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The Outer Banks Group issued a news release Monday saying services on the island including campground, visitor center and ranger programs will be suspended starting 10 a.m.

That suspension is expected to last during the “the duration of the weather event.”

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler said in his Monday morning weather blog Dorian — now a powerful Category 5 hurricane — is expected to turn northward after hitting the Bahamas.

Dorian could head toward Hatteras as a lesser hurricane late Thursday into early Friday morning before pushing out to sea. There is some uncertainty in the forecast as to how far offshore Dorian could be as it passes the region.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency on Sunday.

The Outer Banks Group said in its release Monday staff at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial are preparing for potential affects from Dorian.

Superintendent David Hallac said in a statement, “Park users should stay out of the Atlantic ocean until Hurricane Dorian passes and the risk of rip currents and hazardous beach conditions declines.”

The release said the campsite at Cape Point, Frisco, and Oregon Inlet are currently opportating on a one-day availability basis. Visitor services for the campsites are expected to be suspended later in the week.

Fort Raleigh and the Wright Brothers memorial are currently open, but visitor services for both are expected to be suspended later in the week as well.

