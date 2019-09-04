Operation Blessing teams waiting in South Carolina ahead of Dorian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With Hurricane Dorian forecast to make its way up the coast, volunteers are in South Carolina and Florida ahead of Dorian.

That includes Virginia Beach-base Operation Blessing.

Dan Moore is the Director of United States Disaster Relief for Operation Blessing. His team packed up supplies and left Virginia Beach for Walterboro, South Carolina ahead of Dorian.

“We are pre-staged monitoring closely what Dorian will do,” Moore said. “We are ready to mobilize volunteers locally, when it’s safe to do so and mobilize them and go to homes impacted, whether it is putting on a blue tarp.”

He said the team will also be handing out food and water.

“There’s no greater joy than to be able to come in and see people have relief in their eyes when they see a tractor trailer load of over 40,000 pounds of food and water that we start handing out,” Moore said. “I’ve been doing this for almost 14 years, there’s nothing like being able to be part of an organization like Operation Blessing that has the heart to reach out to everybody that is impacted by a natural disaster, whether it’s internationally or domestically.”

The equipment there includes a shower trailer, electric generator, a construction trailer, and box trucks filled with equipment and supplies.

Last month, the Operation Blessing Ocala warehouse in Florida was stocked with more than $170,000 worth of disaster relief supplies thanks to a grant from The Home Depot Foundation.

For more information or to donate: https://www.ob.org/