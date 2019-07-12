Operation Blessing sends team to Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

Residents fill sandbags Friday, July 12, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La., ahead of Tropical Storm Barry. The National Weather Service in New Orleans says water is already starting to cover some low lying roads in coastal Louisiana as Barry approaches the state from the Gulf of Mexico. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach-based humanitarian organization Operation Blessing has sent a team to Louisiana as Tropical Storm Barry is taking aim at the Gulf Coast.

This Satellite image provided by NASA taken by U.S. Astronaut Christina Koch on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the International Space Station, shows Tropical Storm Barry as it bears down on Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, and the panhandle of Florida as it makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico. (Christina Koch/NASA via AP)

The organization said in a news release Friday the team will coordinate with emergency management officials to plan for possible relief after the storm leaves.

Barry is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Saturday as the first hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic season.

The storm is forecast to drop 0 to 20 inches (25 to 50 centimeters) of rain through Sunday across a swath of Louisiana that includes New Orleans and Baton Rouge, the Associated Press reports.

Officials with Operation Blessing also said Friday they have sent U.S. Disaster Relief staff to its Flordia warehouse, which is stocked with more than $170,000 worth of disaster relief supplies.

The Florida team will deploy Saturday with a convoy of supplies.

The organization said it has staged a tractor-trailer from its Hunger Strike Force team in Houston, loaded with shelf-stable foods, bottled water and emergency flood kits.