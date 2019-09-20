Officials looking to reopen NC-12 on Ocracoke before Thanksgiving

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — Transportation officials say they’re looking to have North Carolina Highway 12 reopened on Ocracoke Island before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said in a news release Thursday it will be looking to award an emergency contract to get the roadway back open.

NCDOT said it has coordinated with the National Park Service and other agencies regarding the work and has created a “detailed repair plan” for the roadway.

NC-12 suffered what NCDOT called “catastrophic roadway damage” during Hurricane Dorian earlier this month. Floodwaters from Dorian’s powerful wind, rainfall and storm surge left hundreds of people stranded on Ocracoke Island.

Ocracoke is now riddled with abandoned cars and debris piles along the side of the road two weeks after the storm made landfall.

Resident Ashley Harrell, whose home was flooded and her business lost, said, “This is total devastation. Almost every single home and business on this island is damaged. We need help.”

NCDOT said Work to mend NC-12 will involve sandbag installation, a rebuilding of the dune line and a complete reconstruction of around 1,000 feet of roadway.

An onsite, pre-bid meeting was held on Tuesday with potential contractors. A target a date for the reopening has been set for Nov. 22, NCDOT said.

Officials cautioned in the release that the timeline for NC-12’s reopening could change depending on the weather conditions.