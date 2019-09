NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University says all classes, events and activities will be cancelled Friday due to Hurricane Dorian.

The university said Wednesday the cancellation includes all ODU locations as well as ODUOnline.

Essential personnel are being asked to report for duty as normal.

Dorian is forecast to pass near Hatteras along North Carolina’s Outer Banks, and bring tropical storm conditions to the Hampton Roads region.