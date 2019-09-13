Ocracoke officials ask for vehicles to be moved for Hurricane Dorian recovery

Ocracoke Volunteer Fire Department chief Albert O’Neal, in blue shirt, boats down Sunset Drive on his way to seek out islanders stranded in their flooded homes in the aftermath of Hurricane. Dorian Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 on Ocracoke Island, N.C. (Connie Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP)

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials are requesting that vehicles be removed from a parking lot on Ocracoke by Monday at noon.

The National Park Service is asking that vehicles including golf carts, boats, trailers, recreational vehicles and other equipment be moved as recovery efforts continue from Hurricane Dorian.

Officials will be using the parking lot at the boat ramps — such as Base Docks in Ocracoke Village — to facilitate recovery actions to support the community, according to the park service.

Vehicles that are not moved will be subject to removal.

Ocracoke is facing a lengthy recovery process from Dorian, which hammered the island last week with heavy rains, wind and storm surge. Hundreds of people were stranded on the island after the storm.