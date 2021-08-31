Gov. Northam issues State of Emergency in anticipation of remnants from Ida

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam removes his mask to answer a question during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has issued a State of Emergency Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of the remnants from Tropical Depression Ida.



Ida is expected to cause heavy rains and flooding along the I-81 and I-66. There is also a risk of tornadoes across the Commonwealth late Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Executive Order 81 can be viewed here.

The declaration will allow local officials to coordinate planning and evacuation resources and mobilize resources and deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts.

“While we’re fortunate in Virginia to have avoided the hurricane itself, heavy rainfall is expected to cause additional flash flooding and dangerous conditions in portions of the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam.



“I’m grateful to the first responders and rescue crews currently on the ground, and I urge Virginians in these regions to stay alert.” Heavy rainfall has already caused flash flooding in Buchanan County on the coast of Virginia.