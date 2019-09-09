North Carolina woman caring for wildlife after Hurricane Dorian

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Local wildlife rebahilitators in North Carolina have taken in an influx of animals after Hurricane Dorian.

Some of the animals were blown out of their nests and injured from the fall.

Lina Bateman got her rehabilitation license through the state of North Carolina three years ago. She says she told people on social media before the storm to look where nests may be in their yard and check them again after the storm. She says people listened and now she has 25 squirrels, possums and rabbits in her care just from the storm.

Bateman has created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the cost of caring for the animals. If you would like to donate, click here.