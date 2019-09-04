1  of  30
Norfolk SPCA takes in 34 South Carolina rescue animals fleeing from Hurricane Dorian

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As Hurricane Dorian moves along the U.S. coastline, people in South Carolina are bracing for the worst, and that means making sure their four-legged friends get a safe place to stay ahead of the storm too.

“South Carolina Beaufort County and Hilton Head Humane Society reached out to us in help for preparation for Hurricane Dorian,” said Norfolk SPCA Shelter Director Melissa Heard.

With the storm eyeing their direction, the pups and cats needed to find refuge, and Norfolk SPCA Executive Director Kimberly Sherlaw says they were able to take in 34 of them.

“We are really grateful to the community for adoptions and being able to donate supplies and things that we need so we were able to clear out half of our kennel space and double up slightly so we could make accommodations with these animals,” explained Sherlaw.

One of the shelter cats

On Friday, the furry crew was transported by an animal control officer and now each one is up for adoption.

However, while they were able to help these guys, Sherlaw says they couldn’t save them all, and many shelters in North Carolina could use a hand.

“If anybody, individual or shelter, can take them for a couple day period to help our friends in North Carolina it’s going to be so important,” Sherlaw stated.

Sherlaw says now is also the time to think about a plan for your pets at home too.

“A lot of animals that are kept outdoors, we can’t stress enough, bring them inside for the day, day and a half that the storm comes through just as a minimum, because they’re frightened, very, very frightened, and they will get lost easy,” Sherlaw said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, none of the dogs from South Carolina have been adopted yet, but there are some that have pending applications.

Due to the Norfolk SPCA taking in all these animals, they are now full themselves, and are encouraging people to come out and find their forever friends.

