NOAA: Conditions now favorable for ‘above-normal’ hurricane activity

Brady Dayries is hit by a wave as winds from Tropical Storm Barry push water from Lake Pontchartrain over the seawall Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Mandeville, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(WAVY) — Forecasters with NOAA say conditions are more favorable for above-normal hurricane activity for the rest of this season.

NOAA on Thursday released an updated outlook for the 2019 season, which is now entering the peak months.

The updated forecast calls for 10 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes and two to four major storms of a Category 3 or stronger.

Those numbers are slightly higher than NOAA’s initial forecast, which called for a “near-normal” season with nine to 15 named storms and four to eight hurricanes.

There have already been two named storms in 2019 — Andrea and Barry.

The six-month hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

