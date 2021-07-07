NC should prepare for ‘significant rains’ from Tropical Storm Elsa, Gov. Cooper says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane Elsa weakened into a tropical storm overnight as it moved north nearly parallel to the west coast of Florida.

Those living in central and eastern North Carolina need to be prepared for significant rains and possible flooding, the governor said.

“Residents and visitors to North Carolina should keep a close watch on the forecast for this storm,” said Cooper. “It’s important that everyone be aware and prepared for rains, and it’s also important to avoid driving through floodwaters.”

The storm is forecast to remain a tropical storm as it crosses over central North Carolina Thursday. The track shifted a little to the west, bringing it over Raleigh Thursday afternoon. Rainfall amounts will generally between one to three inches.

The eastern part of the state could receive one to three inches of rain with some spots getting five inches.

The State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh was activated Tuesday to monitor the storm.

“Small changes in the forecast track of a tropical system can mean big changes in storm impacts and rainfall amounts,” said state Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. “That’s why close attention to the forecast for your area is important.”

Elsa is a fast mover and will be tracking over Virginia by late Thursday. By 6 p.m. on Thursday, most of central North Carolina will be drying and clearing as the tropical storm pulls north away from the area.

North Carolina residents should be sure they: