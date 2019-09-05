Navy: Only mission-essential personnel should report to installations Friday

Live Now
Albemarle Regional Health Services Albemarle School Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy Atlantic Shores Christian School Auxiliary Systems Incorporated Bertie County Courts (NC) Bertie County Public Schools Bon Secours Care-A-Van Camden County Public Schools Chesapeake Public Schools Christ the King School Chrysler Museum of Art College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Court Street Academy Creative World School River Walk Currituck County Courts Currituck County Public Schools Da Vita Princess Anne Dare County Public Schools DaVita Camelot Dialysis DaVita Harbour View Dialysis DaVita Norfolk Dialysis Center DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center DaVita Virginia Beach Dialysis Center Eastern Shore Community College Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Exalt Church First Landing State Park Gates County Public Schools Ghent Montessori School Great Bridge Christian Academy Greenbrier Christian Academy Groomed for Greatness Learning Center Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools ICPTA Indian Creek Correctional Center Jarvisburg Christian Academy Lawrence Academy London Bridge Trading Company Mathews County Public Schools Nansemond-Suffolk Academy Naval Support Activity HR, HQ Naval Support Activity HR, NWA Newport News JDR Court Norfolk Christian School Norfolk Public Schools Norfolk State University Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Northampton County Schools (NC) Oak & Lily Academy Ocean View Christian Academy & Childcare Old Dominion University Pasquotank County Offices Perquimans County Public Schools Portsmouth Catholic Regional School Portsmouth Christian Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth City Museums Portsmouth City Offices Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Public Schools Primrose School at Cahoon Commons READY Academy Christian School Roanoke-Chowan Community College Saint John the Apostle Catholic School Saint Leo University-SHRC Saint Patrick Catholic School Southampton Academy St. Matthew's School St. Pius X Star of the Sea Catholic School Suffolk Christian Academy Suffolk Public Schools Tecnico Corporation The Williams School Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses Tidewater Community College Tidewater Physicians for Women TowneBank Victory Christian School Young Musicians of Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 4, 2019) Ships begin to leave Naval Station Norfolk in preparation of hurricane Dorian. This departure follows the announcement of Sortie Condition Alpha by Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Navy officials are asking that only mission-essential personnel report to the installations in Hampton Roads on Friday.

A news release from Navy Region Mid-Atlantic said the only exception to this is Norfolk Naval Shipyard, which will be conducting normal operations Thursday and Friday.

All shipyard personnel should report on time. Other Navy personnel should contact their chain of command for specific reporting duties, the release said.

Th Navy’s installations across the region will stay open Thursday.

The Navy ordered ships based a installations across Hampton Roads — including Naval Station Norfolk — to head out to sea to avoid Hurricane Dorian. A Navy spokesperson said 36 helicopters at Naval Station Norfolk will be going to Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida.

U.S Air Force officials made a similar call Tuesday, sending F-22 Raptor fighter jets and T-38 Talon training planes from Langley Air Force Base to Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Ohio.

