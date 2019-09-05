Navy: Only mission-essential personnel should report to installations Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 4, 2019) Ships begin to leave Naval Station Norfolk in preparation of hurricane Dorian. This departure follows the announcement of Sortie Condition Alpha by Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Navy officials are asking that only mission-essential personnel report to the installations in Hampton Roads on Friday.

A news release from Navy Region Mid-Atlantic said the only exception to this is Norfolk Naval Shipyard, which will be conducting normal operations Thursday and Friday.

All shipyard personnel should report on time. Other Navy personnel should contact their chain of command for specific reporting duties, the release said.

Th Navy’s installations across the region will stay open Thursday.

The Navy ordered ships based a installations across Hampton Roads — including Naval Station Norfolk — to head out to sea to avoid Hurricane Dorian. A Navy spokesperson said 36 helicopters at Naval Station Norfolk will be going to Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida.

U.S Air Force officials made a similar call Tuesday, sending F-22 Raptor fighter jets and T-38 Talon training planes from Langley Air Force Base to Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Ohio.

