Live Now
EXTENDED LIVE COVERAGE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
1  of  57
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Albemarle School Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy Bertie County Courts (NC) Bertie County Public Schools Camden County Public Schools Chesapeake Public Schools College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Court Street Academy Creative World School River Walk Currituck County Public Schools Da Vita Princess Anne Dare County Public Schools DaVita Norfolk Dialysis Center DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Gates County Public Schools Ghent Montessori School Great Bridge Christian Academy Greenbrier Christian Academy Groomed for Greatness Learning Center Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools ICPTA Indian Creek Correctional Center Jarvisburg Christian Academy Lawrence Academy Norfolk Christian School Norfolk Public Schools Norfolk State University Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Northampton County Schools (NC) Oak & Lily Academy Old Dominion University Pasquotank County Offices Perquimans County Public Schools Portsmouth Catholic Regional School Portsmouth Christian Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Public Schools Primrose School at Cahoon Commons READY Academy Christian School Roanoke-Chowan Community College Saint John the Apostle Catholic School Saint Leo University-SHRC Southampton Academy St. Matthew's School Suffolk Public Schools Tecnico Corporation The Williams School Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses TowneBank Victory Christian School Young Musicians of Virginia

Mandatory evacuation issued for Langley Air Force Base residents ahead of Dorian

Hurricane

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Joint Base Langley-Eustis Generic

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Air Force has issued a mandatory evacuation for Langley Air Force Base residents whose low-lying housing is at risk of flooding and other hazardous conditions due to Hurricane Dorian.

The evacuation order posted Wednesday afternoon says all residents in “Lighter-Than-Air” and “Heavier-Than-Air” housing and lodging must evacuate to the nearest “safe” location by 5 p.m. Thursday.

“The safety of our Airmen and families of Joint Base Langley-Eustis is of utmost importance for the command team and we know this evacuation may be difficult on families,” said 633rd Air Base Wing commander Clinton Ross. “Our team has been working hard to gather all our base resources to help assist in this evacuation as needed.”

The flooding and possible storm surge from Dorian is expected to affect the Hampton Roads area late Thursday into Friday.

HURRICANE COVERAGE

Ross says liberal leave is being authorized starting Sept. 5, pending approval by supervisors and DoD civilians at Langley will be authorized administrative leave starting Friday, when Dorian is expected to impact Hampton Roads the greatest.

Local ships, jets moved ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Daily evacuation entitlements include transportation to the safe haven location, and lodging and meal expenses. For more details on the per diem entitlements, Langley asks for residents to check with their command’s evacuation order.

No evacuation ordered has been issued for Fort Eustis at this time.

For updates, Langley asks residents to follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Blogs

More Weather Blog

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10