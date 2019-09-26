Lorenzo becomes major Category 4 hurricane

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WAVY) – Lorenzo rapidly strengthened into a major hurricane early Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Category 4 hurricane is churning in the Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Lorenzo is about 1,055 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. It is moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour.

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler said in his blog Thursday morning that Lorenzo is forecast to move to the northeast and then north, which will keep it out to sea for the next few days.

This track would take Lorenzo toward the Azores islands. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect at this time.

Forecasters are also watching Karen, which is barely a tropical storm, the NHC said.

As of 5 a.m., Karen is located about 475 miles south of Bermuda and about 520 miles north-northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. It’s moving north-northeast at 15 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

“The system is weak, unorganized and ‘barely a tropical storm.’ While the storm may loop in the Atlantic, it should also continue to weaken,” said Leigh.