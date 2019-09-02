Locally-based Operation Blessing in South Carolina, Florida ahead of Dorian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With Hurricane Dorian forecast to make its way up the coast, volunteers are prepared to help those in the storm’s path.

That includes Virginia Beach-base Operation Blessing.

Anthony Lloyd, the senior director for Operation Blessing – US Disaster Relief, tells 10 on your side that his crews are prepared and ready.

“Right now we have one complete crew in South Carolina and we are ready,” Lloyd said.

Operation Blessing also has a team in Walterboro, South Carolina. The equipment there includes a shower trailer, electric generator, a construction trailer, and box trucks filled with equipment and supplies.

Lloyd says he has another team that standing by at the organization’s warehouse in Ocala, Florida.

Last month, the Ocala warehouse was stocked with more than $170,000 worth of disaster relief supplies thanks to a grant from The Home Depot Foundation.

The supplies include tens of thousands of products including Home Depot 5-gallon buckets, construction and demolition tools, portable air compressors, electrical generators, power tools, safety equipment, cleaning products and waste removal products.

“This organization is created to help those and to get the involvement of others who maybe can’t help on their own,” said Lloyd. “We are motivated to get involved when someone that can’t help themselves needs a start to get back to the road to recovering, so it’s humbling.”

Crews will remain in the area for as long as they are needed.

Stay with 10 On Your Side for updates on their relief efforts.