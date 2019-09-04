1  of  7
Portsmouth declares local state of emergency ahead of Dorian

Hurricane

This GOES-16, GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 17:10 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian moving off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Portsmouth on Wednesday declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

City officials announced the emergency declaration in a tweet Wednesday morning, citing the threat of Dorian and its potential impact on Portsmouth.

HURRICANE COVERAGE

Dorian is moving north-northwest along of the Florida coast as a Category 2 hurricane.

It forecast to move up the East Coast, weaken to a Category 1 hurricane and pass near Hatteras along North Carolina’s Outer Banks early Friday morning.

Much of the Hampton Roads region — including Portsmouth — is under a tropical storm watch.

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Monday as Dorian was battering the Bahamas.

