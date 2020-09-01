Local Red Cross executive on a personal mission in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura

A damaged home is seen after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana . The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Along the gulf region, 300,000 people are living without electricity and nearly 200,000 people don’t have running water after Hurricane Laura slammed into Louisiana and Eastern Texas.

Michelle Ellis-Young, executive director of Coastal Virginia American Red Cross, landed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Tuesday to begin a two-week mission to help the people of Louisiana.

For Ellis-Young, this is personal.

Miss Virginia 2020 Katelyn Page and Michelle Ellis-Young in Baton Rouge, LA (Photo courtesy: American Red Cross)



“I’m a native of New Orleans — Louisiana is home for me. I see it as an opportunity to go back home and be a person who understands their pain,” said Ellis-Young.

Damage assessment in Westlake LA (Photo courtesy: American Red Cross)

Her mission is to provide emotional and spiritual support to victims who were displaced by Hurricane Katrina 15 years ago and several other major storms since then.

“You know it’s [the disaster] amplified. We talk about competitive trauma — you know a lot of people who have been in the storm and have been impacted have been through this before, said Ellis-Young.

Unfortunately, holding a storm victim’s hand, or offering them a shoulder to cry on, could be risky.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is concerned the COVID-19 numbers, which had taken a dip, will spike in the aftermath of Laura.

Ellis-Young will take precautions to avoid possible exposure.

Damage assessment in Sulphur, LA (Photo courtesy: American Red Cross)

“We, of course, will … make sure that we provide adequate social distancing in the spaces that we’re in, but really it’s about human interaction and high-touch regardless of the environment that we are in.”

1,300 Red Cross professionals from several states have responded to what the organization calls a “level seven disaster.” Prior to the hit from Hurricane Laura, the agency’s highest-rated disaster was a level five.

Ellis-Young is on the scene to help.

“A lot of times, people just want someone to listen and that’s what our disaster spiritual care is designed to do.”

