Local military installations get ready for Hurricane Dorian

NAS Oceana personnel are busy preparing for the potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian. Sailors are filling sandbags, testing generators and preparing supplies to minimize the potential for damage from the storm. Please, continue to monitor the NAS Oceana Facebook page for updates concerning the impending foul weather and information on any possible closures or delays.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Navy, Langley Air Force Base and Fort Eustis have released information about how they are preparing for Hurricane Dorian.

Based on current tracking, the storm is anticipated to impact the local region early Friday morning.

The Commander of the U.S. 2nd Fleet has ordered all U.S. Navy ships and aircraft in the Hampton Roads area to be prepared to leave within 24 hours, if necessary.

Vice Adm. Andrew L. Lewis set the Sortie Condition Bravo as a precautionary measure.

“We will continue to monitor and track the storm to ensure our ships and personnel are prepared. If necessary, we will sortie our ships to allow enough time to transit safely out of the path of the storm.” Vice Adm. Andrew L. Lewis

Ships that have to stay in port because of maintenance will take extra precautions to avoid potential damage. Some of these options include: adding additional mooring and storm lines, dropping the anchor and disconnecting shore power cables.

Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA), ordered all installations in the Hampton Roads area to prepare for possible sustained winds greater than 50 knots within 48 hours, thereby setting Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness (TCCOR) Three (III).

NAS Oceana personnel are busy preparing for the potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian. Sailors are filling sandbags, testing generators and preparing supplies to minimize the potential for damage from the storm. Please, continue to monitor the NAS Oceana Facebook page for updates concerning the impending foul weather and information on any possible closures or delays.

NAS Oceana personnel are busy preparing for the potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian. Sailors are filling sandbags, testing generators and preparing supplies to minimize the potential for damage from the storm. Please, continue to monitor the NAS Oceana Facebook page for updates concerning the impending foul weather and information on any possible closures or delays.

NAS Oceana personnel are busy preparing for the potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian. Sailors are filling sandbags, testing generators and preparing supplies to minimize the potential for damage from the storm. Please, continue to monitor the NAS Oceana Facebook page for updates concerning the impending foul weather and information on any possible closures or delays.

NAS Oceana personnel are busy preparing for the potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian. Sailors are filling sandbags, testing generators and preparing supplies to minimize the potential for damage from the storm. Please, continue to monitor the NAS Oceana Facebook page for updates concerning the impending foul weather and information on any possible closures or delays.

Meanwhile, Langley Air Force Base announced it will begin moving aircraft Tuesday to Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Ohio.

“As a precautionary measure, we are relocating our F-22s and T-38s to a location outside of Dorian’s projected path,” said Col. David Lopez, 1st Fighter Wing commander. “We are coordinating with our Team Langley Mission Partners to send the appropriate aircrew, maintenance, and support personnel in order to ensure the safety and security of our aircraft. We will begin evacuating our jets today; all aircraft are scheduled to arrive at the restaging location by Wednesday afternoon.”

Joint Base Langley-Eustis has already begun executing protective measures to secure infrastructure from the approaching storm. “We have been preparing throughout the holiday weekend with our partner agencies to help mitigate the effects of Hurricane Dorian on JBLE,” said Col. Clinton A. Ross, 633rd Air Base Wing commander.

Get the latest tracking and forecast information for Dorian through the WAVY Weather App, Super Doppler 10 Online and on WAVY News 10.