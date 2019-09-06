Numerous flights canceled at Norfolk, Newport News/Williamsburg airports

Thi webcam image shows Norfolk International Airport in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Arriving and departing flights are being heavily impacted at area airports due to Hurricane Dorian.

Norfolk International Airport’s website showed all departing flights were either canceled or delayed early Friday morning. Arriving flights were also largely canceled.

From ORF Storm Desk: Airfield Open

-Allegiant, American, Frontier, Southwest and United ops cancelled today.

-Delta with some ops complete and scheduled

-Conc A closed

-Mn Lobby and Conc B has coffee, food and retail — Norfolk Airport (@NorfolkAirport) September 6, 2019

A similar situation was seen at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport — where a vast majority of arriving and deporting flights were canceled Friday morning.

