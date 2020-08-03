Local city services impacted as Tropical Storm Isaias nears

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Tropical storm Isaias is projected to arrive in the Hampton Roads region early Tuesday morning, after heading inland around 10 p.m.

Local cities have released their latest information regarding impacted services as the tropical storm nears.

Chesapeake

City Public Works Waste management in Chesapeake will postpone curbside trash and recycling collection by one day this week.

Tuesday collection routes will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Residents should NOT place bins at the curbside until at least 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Due to the delay in collection, residents should leave bins at the curbside until trash and recycling is collected. Resumption of service is subject to change based on weather conditions and storm impacts.

TOLL SUSPENSIONS: The Chesapeake Expressway will suspend tolling in both directions effective Monday, Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 2 p.m., due to forecast severe weather impacts of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Additionally, tolling will be suspended at the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge in both directions effective Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m., when tropical storm conditions are forecast to have subsided in the area. These toll suspensions are subject to change based on weather impacts.

Chesapeake Circuit Court and the Circuit Court Clerk’s office will be closed Tuesday.

Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court will be open on a regular schedule on Tuesday.

For more information from the City of Chesapeake, click here.

Hampton

Along the beaches in Hampton, flags are flying, reminding beach-goers and swimmers there is a risk of rip currents or strong currents that could be dangerous.

Officials say intense winds are the primary concern from this storm and are advising residents to tie up anything that could be swept away in a heavy rain or blown away with strong winds.

City buildings won’t open until noon on Tuesday, to keep residents and employees from going out during the worst of the storm. However, most city services will be available because many employees are teleworking.

Tuesday trash pick-up in Hampton is canceled, but crews plan on resuming things again on Wednesday.

For more information from the City of Hampton, click here.

Newport News

In Newport News, solid waste collections (trash, recycling and bulk waste) will not take place on Tuesday, August 4. Collections will resume on Wednesday and will be delayed one day (Tuesday’s collections will take place on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday). Residents are asked not to place bulk trash or yard debris at the curb.

The city is opening up the Fountain Way and Merchants Walk parking garages in City Center for Newport News residents in low-lying areas to park their vehicles for free beginning Monday afternoon. Due to size and space restrictions, boats, RVs and oversized vehicles are prohibited.

For more information from the City of Newport News, click here.

Norfolk

Crews in Norfolk have been busy cleaning out storm drains and ditches to help mitigate the flooding.

The city also has extra crews on standby to respond to fallen trees.

There are some things you can do to prepare your property ahead of the storm: clean out any debris in gutters, curbs and ditches and secure loose items in your yard to prevent damage.

Trash and recycling is still scheduled to be collected as usual on Tuesday routes, but Tuesday’s bulk waste pickup will be picked up on Saturday, August 8 instead.

The City is opening the following garages so residents can move their vehicles to higher ground. Norfolk residents can park in these garages beginning Monday, August 3 at 6 p.m. Vehicles must be removed by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5. Do not park in reserved spaces.

York Street Garage, 215 West York Street

Bank Street Garage, 420 Monticello Avenue

St. Paul’s Lot, 521 Wood Street

All Old Dominion University parking garages. After 8 a.m. Wednesday, parking permit and meter payment requirements in campus parking facilities will resume as normal.

Lime scooters will be temporarily out of service on Tuesday, August 4.

For Norfolk storm-related updates and information, go to www.norfolk.gov or sign up for Norfolk Alerts at www.norfolk.gov/alert.

To report downed trees or other storm-related damage in Norfolk, including downed power lines or flooded and impassable streets, use the MyNorfolk app, MyNorfolk online portal or call the Norfolk Cares Center at (757) 664-6510.

Report power outages to Dominion Virginia Power at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).

Visit the Know Your Zone website for evacuation and shelter at home information.

Portsmouth

The storm is expected to bring gusty winds capable of knocking down trees and knocking out power.

As a result, city offices in Portsmouth will be closed Tuesday, August 4 for non-essential employees and the Portsmouth City Council closed session virtual meeting has been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 5.

The city is opening four garages to its residents who live in low-lying areas, as several parts of Portsmouth are prone to flooding.

The following city parking garages will be open and free to park beginning Monday, August 3 at 5 p.m.

County Street Garage

Harbor Court Garage

Middle Street Garage

Water Street Garage

Vehicles can remain in the garages until 7 a.m. Wednesday. Do not park in 24-hour reserved spaces.

Bulk and yard waste collections scheduled for Tuesday will be suspended until Wednesday, August 5, however trash will still be collected.

DriveERT Customer Care Center will be closed Tuesday due to potential severe weather conditions.

DriveERT officials say customer care representatives available and ready to assist over the phone at (757) 837-0840, or customers can manage their account online at www.DriveERT.com.

Normal operating hours at the Customer Care Center will resume on Wednesday, August 5 at 8 a.m.

Citizens are encouraged to limit travel during inclement weather and utilize the following tools provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation:

Residents should report any problems such as flooding, downed trees, or road hazards to VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or by visiting www.my.vdot.virginia.gov .

. Statewide and local traffic conditions are available by calling 511 (dial or say nine to go straight to Hampton Roads info), visiting www.511virginia.org or downloading the free mobile app at the 511 website.

For more information from the City of Portsmouth, click here.

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach ​​City Manager Patrick Duhaney has declared a local state of emergency in preparation for the storm.

Closings & Cancellations for Tuesday, Aug. 4

The Aug. 4 City Council meeting – items that were to be considered will be rescheduled for Council meetings on Aug. 18 or 25.

– items that were to be considered will be rescheduled for Council meetings on Aug. 18 or 25. Recreation centers and Parks & Recreation summer child care programs

Libraries

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center and Boat Tours.

All trash, recycling, bulky item and yard debris collections are suspended. Collections will resume on a sliding schedule: Tuesday routes will be collected Wednesday, Wednesday routes on Thursday, Thursday on Friday, and Friday routes on Saturday, Aug. 8.

The Landfill and Resource Recovery Center and the West Neck Recycling Center will be closed.

Virginia Beach is providing sand and sandbags for residents who wish to fill sandbags in preparation of possible flooding and storm effects from Tropical Storm Isaias at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex located at 2044 Landstown Centre Way.

Residents are strongly encouraged to bring their own shovels and bags/containers as there will be a limited number of shovels and containers available. Residents will be allowed to fill bags for personal use only and no truck or bulk pick-up will be allowed.

Emergency off-street parking will be available in Oceanfront and Town Center garages from 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 through 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Virginia Beach citizens with proof of residence may park their vehicles for FREE only at the municipal garages at 9th and 31st streets in the Resort Area. Residents are to exit by Wednesday at 10 a.m. After 10 a.m., residents will be charged for the parking spot.

Residents will be required to show a driver’s license or a recent utility bill with their name and a Virginia Beach address as proof of residency for the free emergency parking.

Citizens may also park their vehicles at three Town Center garages:

Maroon Garage (Dick’s Sporting Goods) – 4621 Columbus Street

Red Garage (Westin Hotel) – 4535 Commerce Street

Green Garage (Armada-Hoffler Tower) – 222 Central Park Ave

Contact Dominion Energy to report power outages at 1-866-366-4357. Do not operate portable generators, grills (gas or charcoal) inside your home or garage.

For more information from the City of Virginia Beach, click here.

Suffolk

Suffolk Public Works and TFC Recycling have canceled refuse collections for Tuesday, August 4, 2020, due to severe weather.

Officials say precautions are being taken so citizens can have advance notice not to place their refuse containers curbside this evening, Monday, August 3rd, to avoid potential damage with blowing containers and debris.

Service that was previously scheduled for Tuesday will be picked up on Wednesday, with a resulting one-day delay for the balance of the week, with Friday’s service being picked up on Saturday, August 8.

As a reminder, trash must be placed at curbside no later than 7 a.m. on the day of collection.

City Manager Patrick Roberts declared a State of Emergency this afternoon on Monday at 1:00 p.m. in advance of any potential impacts due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Suffolk Transit, also referred to by some as VRT, will be operating on a several hour delay Tuesday morning, August 4, due to severe weather anticipated in our area and the impact of Hurricane Isaias.

Tuesday morning’s services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Suffolk Transit will continue with their regularly scheduled operations today. For questions, call 757.214.6442.

For more information from the City of Suffolk, click here.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

