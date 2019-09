NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- As Hurricane Dorian moves along the U.S. coastline, people in South Carolina are bracing for the worst, and that means making sure their four-legged friends get a safe place to stay ahead of the storm too.

"South Carolina Beaufort County and Hilton Head Humane Society reached out to us in help for preparation for Hurricane Dorian," said Norfolk SPCA Shelter Director Melissa Heard.