Hurricane Dorian Updates: Rain moving in as Dorian gets closer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The latest updates and coverage on Hurricane Dorian’s impact to Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina.

5:15 a.m.: WAVY’s Jason Marks reports the wind and rain have picked up in the overnight hours as Hurricane Dorian is closing in on the Outer Banks.

4:50 a.m.: WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson reports Virginia Beach police were seen patrolling the Oceanfront area ahad of Hurricane Dorian.

TAKE A LOOK: @VBPD out patrolling the #VirginiaBeach oceanfront ahead of Hurricane #Dorian.



We’ll have live team coverage on @WAVY_News starting at 4a.m. pic.twitter.com/gMrnZ5mNnZ — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) September 6, 2019

4:40 a.m.: Heavy rain is moving in to parts of northeast North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian is moving closer to Hatteras. The region is expected to see the worst from Dorian through noon.

Credit: NOAA

4:30 a.m.: The National Hurricane Center said in its 2 a.m. update Hurricane Dorian is about 30 south-southwest of Cape Lookout, North Carolina. Dorian has winds of 90 mph and is moving northeast at 15 mph.

Credit: National Hurricane Center/NOAA

A hurricane warning is in effect for eastern North Carolina, including the Outer Banks. Much of the Hampton Roads region is under a tropical storm warning.

A tornado watch is in effect for Southside Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina until 7 a.m.

