Hurricane Dorian Updates: Rain moving in as Dorian gets closer

Closings
1st Advantage FCU
A+ Childcare & Learning Center
Accomack County General District Court
Accomack County Government Offices
Accomack County JDR District Court
Albemarle Regional Health Services
Albemarle School
All About Children Learning Center
Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy
Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists
Atlantic Shores Christian School
Auxiliary Systems Incorporated
Avis Budget Group
BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair
Beach Municipal Federal Credit Union
Bertie County Courts (NC)
Bertie County Public Schools
Bethel Child Development Center
Bon Secours Care-A-Van
Brilliant Stars Preschool
Broadwater Academy
Bryant & Stratton College - Hamp Campus
Bryant & Stratton College - VB Campus
Bullfrogs and Butterflies
C&F Enterprises, Inc
Calvary Adventist School
Camp Allen Marine Corps Community Services
Camp Peary
Canon Environmental Technologies, Inc
Canon Virginia, Inc.
Cape Henry Collegiate School
Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia, Inc.
Catholic High School
Cavalier Auto Group
Center for Child & Family Services
Central Christian Academy
Centura College Virginia Beach Campus
Chesapeake Bay Academy
Chesapeake Christian Academy
Chesapeake Circuit Court
Chesapeake JDR Court
Chesapeake Public Schools
Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority
Chowan University
Christ the King School
Christopher Academy
Christopher Newport University
Chrysler Museum of Art
City of Newport News
College of the Albemarle - All Campuses
Colonial Behavioral Health
Colonial National Historical Park
Colonial Williamsburg
Court Street Academy
Covenant Christian School
Creative World School River Walk
Culinary Institute of Virginia - Newport News
Culinary Institute of Virginia - Norfolk
Currituck County Courts
Currituck County Public Schools
Da Vita Princess Anne
Damco Distribution Services, Inc
Dare County Public Schools
DaVita Camelot Dialysis
DaVita Edenton Dialysis
DaVita Elizabeth City Dialysis
DaVita Harbour View Dialysis
DaVita Midtowne Norfolk Dialysis Center
DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center
Davita Tidewater Home Dialysis
DaVita Virginia Beach Dialysis Center
Deep Creek Country Day School
Deerfield Correctional Center
Denbigh Baptist Christian School
Denbigh Christian Academy
Dept of Motor Vehicles-Gloucester
Dept of Motor Vehicles-Hampton
Dept of Motor Vehicles-Kilmarnock
Dept of Motor Vehicles-Newport News
Dept of Motor Vehicles-Smithfield
Dept of Motor Vehicles-Tappahannock
Dominion Enterprises
East Coast Repair and Fabrication, LLC
Eastern Shore Community College
Eastern Virginia Medical School
Economic Improvement Council, Inc
ECPI - MCI Newport News Campus
ECPI University-MCI Virginia Beach
Edenton-Chowan Schools
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools
Emmanuel Lutheran School and Child Care - Hampton
Faith Outreach Education Center
Ferguson Corporate
Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia
Foodbank of the Virginia Peninsula
Fort Monroe Authority and Casemate Museum
Fortis College-Norfolk
Franklin City Combined Courts
Gates County Offices
Gates County Public Schools
Gates County Transportation System
Gateway Christian Academy
Ghent Montessori School
Gloria Dei Lutheran School
Gloucester Circuit Court
Gloucester County JDR District Court
Gloucester County Public Schools
Gloucester General District Court
Goodwill Industries
Great Bridge Christian Academy
Great Hope Baptist School
Greenbrier Christian Academy
Greensville County Public Schools
Greenwood Christian Academy
Groomed for Greatness Learning Center
Grove Church
Growing Station
Hampton Christian Schools
Hampton Circuit Court
Hampton General District Court
Hampton JRD Court
Hampton Public Schools
Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority
Hampton Roads Academy
Hampton Roads Community Action Program
Hertford County Courts (NC)
Hertford County Public Schools
Hiller Systems
Holloman Child Development & Elementary Academy
HRCAP Head Start/Early Head Start
HRPDC/HRTPO
ICPTA
Indian Creek Correctional Center
Innovative Therapy & Wellness
Isle of Wight Academy
Isle of Wight Circuit Court
Isle of Wight County
Isle of Wight County Public Schools
Isle of Wight General District Court
J. W. Jones Lumber Company, Inc.
Jarvisburg Christian Academy
Just Beginning Child Care
Kids Come First, Inc.
Lawrence Academy
Liebherr
Lil Folks Learning Center
Linx Industries
London Bridge Trading Company
Lynnhaven Mall
MacArthur Center
Marriner Christian Academy
Mathews County JDR District Court
Mathews County Public Schools
Middlesex County JDR District Court
Middlesex County Public Schools
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
Naval Station Norfolk
Naval Support Activity HR, HQ
Naval Support Activity HR, NWA
Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
Navy Exchange Service Command
New Horizons Regional Education Centers
New Kent County Circuit Court
New Kent County General District Court
New Kent County JDR Court
New Mount Olive Christian Academy
Newport News Circuit Court
Newport News General District Court
Newport News JDR Court
Newport News Public Schools
NEX Little Creek
NEX Norfolk
NEX Oceana-Dam Neck
Norfolk Academy
Norfolk Christian School
Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office
Norfolk Collegiate School
Norfolk Federal Building
Norfolk General District Court
Norfolk JDR District Court
Norfolk Public Schools
Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority
Norfolk Seminary and College
Norfolk State University
Northampton County Circuit Court
Northampton County General District Court (VA)
Northampton County Public Schools (VA)
Northampton County Schools (NC)
Northern Star Credit Union
Oaktree Academy
Ocean View Christian Academy & Childcare
Old Dominion University
Opportunity Inc. of Hampton Roads
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School
OVM Financial Inc.
Park Place School
Pasquotank County Offices
Patient Advocate Foundation
Paul D. Camp Community College
Pembroke Mall
Peninsula Fine Arts Center
Perquimans County Public Schools
Perry Auto Group
Plan Bee Academy
Playtime Learning Center
Poquoson City Public Schools
Portsmouth Catholic Regional School
Portsmouth Christian Schools
Portsmouth Circuit Courts
Portsmouth City Museums
Portsmouth City Offices
Portsmouth General District Court
Portsmouth JDR Court
Portsmouth Probation and Parole
Portsmouth Public Schools
Primeplus Norfolk Senior Center & Adult Day Services
Primrose School at Cahoon Commons
Primrose School of Virginia Beach South
Providence Classical School
Reformation Lutheran Church & ChildCare Center
Regent University
Resurrection Lutheran School
Rivermont School Tidewater
Roanoke-Chowan Community College
Rollingwood Academy
S & K Sales Co.
Saint Leo University-Newport News
Saint Patrick Catholic School
Sentara College of Health Sciences
Shore Christian Academy
Smithfield Foods - North
South University-Virginia Beach
Southampton Academy
Southampton County Circuit Court
Southampton County Offices
Southampton County Public Schools
Southeastern Public Service Authority
Southeastern Virginia Health System
St. Brides Correctional Center
St. Gregory the Great School
St. Matthew's School
St. Pius X
Star of the Sea Catholic School
Stonebridge School
Stratford University, Virginia Beach
Strelitz International Academy
Suffolk Christian Academy
Suffolk Circuit Court
Suffolk City Offices
Suffolk General District Court
Suffolk JDR Court
Suffolk Public Schools
Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority
Summit Christian Academy
Closings
Surry County Government Offices
256
of
/
301
Closings
Surry County Public Schools
257
of
/
301
Closings
Sussex County Public Schools
258
of
/
301
Closings
Sussex I & II Prisons
259
of
/
301
Closings
Sweethaven Christian Academy
260
of
/
301
Closings
Tabernacle Baptist Academy/Preschool
261
of
/
301
Closings
Tecnico Corporation
262
of
/
301
Closings
The Goddard School - Yorktown
263
of
/
301
Closings
The Group For Women
264
of
/
301
Closings
The Mariners' Museum
265
of
/
301
Closings
The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command
266
of
/
301
Closings
The Williams School
267
of
/
301
Closings
Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses
268
of
/
301
Closings
Tidewater Community College
269
of
/
301
Closings
Tidewater Physicians for Women
270
of
/
301
Closings
Tomorrow's Image Barber Academy of Virginia
271
of
/
301
Closings
TowneBank
272
of
/
301
Closings
Transitions Family Violence Services
273
of
/
301
Closings
Trinity Lutheran School-Newport News
274
of
/
301
Closings
U.S. Coast Guard Finance Center
275
of
/
301
Closings
U.S. Federal Court, Newport News
276
of
/
301
Closings
U.S. Federal Court, Norfolk
277
of
/
301
Closings
VA Institute of Marine Sciences
278
of
/
301
Closings
Veritas Christian Academy
279
of
/
301
Closings
Victory Christian School
280
of
/
301
Closings
Virginia Beach Circuit Court Clerks Office
281
of
/
301
Closings
Virginia Beach Courts
282
of
/
301
Closings
Virginia Beach Friends School
283
of
/
301
Closings
Virginia Beach General District Court
284
of
/
301
Closings
Virginia Beach Public Schools
285
of
/
301
Closings
Virginia Beach Theological Seminary
286
of
/
301
Closings
Virginia Living Museum
287
of
/
301
Closings
Virginia Wesleyan University
288
of
/
301
Closings
Walsingham Academy Schools
289
of
/
301
Closings
Ware Academy
290
of
/
301
Closings
Warwick River Christian School
291
of
/
301
Closings
Western Tidewater Community Services Board
292
of
/
301
Closings
Western Tidewater Free Clinic
293
of
/
301
Closings
William and Mary
294
of
/
301
Closings
WMBG-JCC Public Schools
295
of
/
301
Closings
York County General District Court
296
of
/
301
Closings
York County Government Offices
297
of
/
301
Closings
York County Public Schools
298
of
/
301
Closings
York County-Poquoson Circuit Court
299
of
/
301
Closings
York-Poquoson JDR District Court
300
of
/
301
Closings
Young Musicians of Virginia
301
of
/
301