KDH seeking ‘young’ volunteers to staff its hurricane shelters

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) – The coronavirus pandemic is impacting storm preps in Kill Devil Hills. The town says it needs volunteers to staff its hurricane shelters.

The current forecast shows Hurricane Isaias could reach the Outer Banks of North Carolina early next week. Ocracoke issued a mandatory evacuation Friday and Hyde County declared a state of emergency.

Kill Devil Hills Mayor Ben Sproul said in the event of an evacuation, some residents without nearby family or friends can utilize a network of state and Red Cross supported shelters off of the Outer Banks.

While they hope they won’t need to set up shelters, they need to find volunteers just in case. Sproul explained to 10 On Your Side why this storm is different. “These shelters that are set up usually with the Red Cross and others are staffed by folks a lot of times retirees, folks that are looking for something to do that volunteer their time for all sorts of things. But in this new COVID era you really have to worry about the vulnerability of folks over a certain age and when that’s the primary volunteer group, yeah they’re putting out the word at the state level if you’re young and you want to volunteer we need you — the state needs you.”

If emergency shelters are opened during the storm, the locations will be listed at this link.

