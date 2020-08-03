Isaias updates: Gusts could be 70-plus mph as tropical storm quickly moves through region Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Tropical storm Isaias is projected to arrive in the Hampton Roads region early Tuesday morning, after heading inland around 10 p.m. Monday night at the North Carolina-South Carolina border as a category 1 hurricane.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center projects then Hurricane Isaias will move quickly north up to the Virginia-North Carolina border, before switching back to a tropical storm (winds below 74 mph) around 3-5 a.m. Tuesday. The eye is expected to move between Emporia and Franklin.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday the storm will be between Norfolk and Richmond, and then rapidly move northeast.

It could have similar strength to tropical storm Michael from 2018, at least in terms of wind, with max sustained wind speeds around 30-45 mph with gusts as high as 70-plus mph.

There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for some inland/western locations, with around 4-6 inches of rain possible.

