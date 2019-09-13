Hyde County residents now have a schedule for debris collection from Dorian

This image taken from drone video shows the devastion caused by Hurricane Dorian on Ocracoke, North Carolina. (WRAL via NBC)

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Hyde County officials announced there will now be designated sites where debris from Hurricane Dorian may be collected.

Saturday, September 14 is when Ocracoke officials say the debris removal process will begin, with help from FEMA.

Mainland citizens are encouraged to transport storm debris to the designated convenience sites or they may place debris on the shoulder of the NCDOT right-of-way.

The Swan Quarter and Engelhard convenience sites will accept your vegetative storm debris. Ocracoke residents will only be allowed to take household trash to the convenience site.

The debris contractor will not collect storm debris on private property.

Please see the diagram above for instructions on how your debris should be separated on the right-of-way.



Officials say it is important to maintain awareness.

