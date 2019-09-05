Live Now
Portsmouth announces voluntary evacuation for Zone A residents

Screen of Hurricane Evacuation Zones on the Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s website.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Portsmouth say a voluntary evacuation of Zone A residents is going into effect at noon, ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

HURRICANE COVERAGE

The evacuation zones — through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management — cover Hampton Roads, the Middle Peninsula, the Eastern Shore and the Northern Neck.

Head to this link to see which zone you live in.

City services impacted by Dorian: Parking, recycling, trash

Portsmouth also issued a reminder Thursday that a shelter has been setup at I.C. Norcom High School. The city has announced 20 pick-up points where residents can catch a bus to the shelter.

Image provided by the city of Portsmouth

The shuttles are being run until 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The voluntary evacuation comes as Dorian is churning along the East Coast. Dorian is forecast to pass near or over Hatteras early Friday morning — and bring tropical storm force conditions to Hampton Roads.

Although no mandatory orders have been issued, several localities across the viewing area have declared states of emergency.

Get the latest tracking and forecast information for Dorian through the WAVY Weather App, Super Doppler 10 Online and on WAVY News 10.

