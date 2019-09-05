Portsmouth announces voluntary evacuation for Zone A residents

Screen of Hurricane Evacuation Zones on the Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s website.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Portsmouth say a voluntary evacuation of Zone A residents is going into effect at noon, ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The evacuation zones — through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management — cover Hampton Roads, the Middle Peninsula, the Eastern Shore and the Northern Neck.

Head to this link to see which zone you live in.

Portsmouth also issued a reminder Thursday that a shelter has been setup at I.C. Norcom High School. The city has announced 20 pick-up points where residents can catch a bus to the shelter.

Image provided by the city of Portsmouth

The shuttles are being run until 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The voluntary evacuation comes as Dorian is churning along the East Coast. Dorian is forecast to pass near or over Hatteras early Friday morning — and bring tropical storm force conditions to Hampton Roads.

Although no mandatory orders have been issued, several localities across the viewing area have declared states of emergency.

