Hurricane Sally reveals ship submerged for decades

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally revealed something unseen for decades at Bayou Sara in Saraland. This picture is courtesy of David Fields Photography. This was a paddle boat that was docked there in 70s. The owners meant it to be a gambling boat, but never got the right licenses.
It burned down in the 90s after sitting there for more than 30 years. As for how hold it might be, the type of nails used reveal it was likely built more than a century ago.
