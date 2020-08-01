Hurricane Isaias Saturday Updates: Florida battens down as Virginia, North Carolina declare state of emergency

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Hurricane Isaias ripped shingles off roofs and blew over trees as it carved its way through the Bahamas early Saturday and headed toward the Florida coast, where officials in Miami said they were closing beaches, marinas and parks.

Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (135 kph) Saturday morning and some strengthening was possible later Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The storm was centered about 50 miles (85 kilometers) south of Nassau in the Bahamas and was moving northwest at 12 mph (19 kph). Forecasters said some decrease in its forward motion was expected.

Hurricane #Isaias is near Andros Island in the Bahamas. The hurricane is expected to approach the southeast Florida coast late today and on Sunday. Go to https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB for the latest info on #Isaias and https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMN for your local weather forecast. pic.twitter.com/vLj0Hwfnfc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 1, 2020

Friday afternoon, Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias for North Carolina — which is projected to go over the N.C. coast around the start of next week.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also declared a state of emergency Friday evening in advance of Hurricane Isaias moving through our region.

The storm is expected to reach coastal Virginia late Monday or early Tuesday.

The impacts of the hurricane on Virginia aren’t certain yet. The storm could weaken as it moves north, and whether it tracks further inland or out to sea will determine whether it is weaker or stronger, respectively.

“Hurricane Isaias is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia as early as this weekend,” Northam said in a prepared statement in a news release Friday. “This state of emergency will ensure localities and communities have the assistance they need to protect the safety of Virginians, particularly as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions, monitor local weather forecasts, and stay alert.”

Hot off the press.. the latest blog post about Hurricane #Isaias and the impacts for #HamptonRoads take some time to prepare this weekend! @WAVY_Weather @WAVY_News https://t.co/mRIgyXtKD4 pic.twitter.com/OkHwkFc2pg — Casey Lehecka WAVY (@WxLehecka) August 1, 2020

The state of emergency allows the state to mobilize resources and equipment that aid hurricane response and recovery efforts.

The governor also says residents need to know the zone they live in, which determines their risk for flooding and other impacts from storms such as Isaias. Review Virginia’s evacuation zones at KnowYourZoneVA.org.

Virginians can also check out the Virginia Hurricane Evacuation Guide During the COVID-19 Pandemic, which outlines preparedness, response, and recovery actions designed to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and protect public health.

