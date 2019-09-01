Hurricane Hunters capture majestic nighttime photos of Dorian’s eye

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hurricane Hunters traveled into the eye of the storm Saturday night and returned with majestic images from Hurricane Dorian’s eye.

The crew returned to Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi early Sunday morning. They shared these photographs from their trip:

Hurricane Dorian remains a very strong Category 4 storm with 150 maximum sustained winds.

Dorian developed into a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm Sunday. Visit the WAVY.com Hurricane Guide for the latest updates on Dorian’s track.