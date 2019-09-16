Hurricane Floyd: 20 Years Later

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts continue, we are also looking back on a hurricane that caused problems in our area decades ago.

Monday marks 20 years since Hurricane Floyd roared through Hampton Roads.

Floyd hit southeastern North Carolina as a Category 2 hurricane on Sept. 16, 1999. The effects on Hampton Roads were no surprise.

WAVY Chief Meteorologist Don Slater said, “We saw winds gusting over 100 mph, especially out over the bay. So we saw some wind, but again the biggest effect was the rainfall.

That rainfall proved to be devastating for one small community in the western edge of our area.

