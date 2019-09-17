Hurricane Floyd: 20 Years Later – Part 2

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Tonight, 10 On Your Side is digging deeper into the destructive forces of Hurricane Floyd and how the rising waters on Sept. 16, 1999 crested at 12 feet in the city of Franklin.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox and photographer Rob Rizzo were the first to report from flooded Franklin — and the first to tour the flooded city by boat.

We climbed aboard with then Mayor Jim Councill — and we caught up with him 20 years later.

Councill said, “I needed to be the cheerleader. I needed to give people hope. I needed to give them a vision that we cold get over this and come back.

