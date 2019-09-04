1  of  11
Closings
Albemarle School Bertie County Public Schools Camden County Public Schools College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Dare County Public Schools Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Indian Creek Correctional Center Jarvisburg Christian Academy Perquimans County Public Schools Tecnico Corporation

Hurricane Dorian: Local event cancellations, postponements

Hurricane

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at 17:00 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, churning over the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas on Sunday as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, its 185 mph winds ripping off roofs and tearing down power lines as hundreds hunkered in schools, churches and other shelters. (NOAA via AP)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a list of local events canceled or postponed due to Hurricane Dorian.

CANCELED

Barks and Brews at the Norfolk Botanical Garden scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 8 has been canceled. The Garden will also be closed on Sept. 6

RESCHEDULED

The Morning of Hope Walk at Mount Trashmore schedule for Saturday, Sept. 7 has been rescheduled for Sept. 28.

Opera in the Park scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7 in Norfolk has been moved to the Edythe C. and Stanley L. Harrison Opera House for the same start time of 7 p.m. There will be limited availability, so an RSVP is required.

This list will be updated as we receive new information. If you know of a canceled event that is not listed, please send an email with information to webdesk@wavy.com.

