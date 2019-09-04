Hurricane Dorian: Local event cancellations, postponements

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a list of local events canceled or postponed due to Hurricane Dorian.
CANCELED
Barks and Brews at the Norfolk Botanical Garden scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 8 has been canceled. The Garden will also be closed on Sept. 6
RESCHEDULED
The Morning of Hope Walk at Mount Trashmore schedule for Saturday, Sept. 7 has been rescheduled for Sept. 28.
Opera in the Park scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7 in Norfolk has been moved to the Edythe C. and Stanley L. Harrison Opera House for the same start time of 7 p.m. There will be limited availability, so an RSVP is required.
This list will be updated as we receive new information. If you know of a canceled event that is not listed, please send an email with information to webdesk@wavy.com.