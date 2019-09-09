How you can help people affected by Hurricane Dorian

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After seeing Hurricane Dorian’s devastation, many opened their hearts and began sending supplies and food.

Relief organizations and officials in Hyde County, North Carolina told 10 On Your Side sometimes those good intentions lead to waste and actually put more stress on victims and relief workers.

Hyde County is now asking for these specific items:

Floor squeegees

Gatorade

Flashlights, including headlamps, and batteries of all sizes

Tupperware-type plastic containers

Totes; medium and large

Battery-powered fans

Commercial floor fans

Propane cook stoves

Extension cords

Carpet knives, nail pullers

Tyvek suits

Boot socks

Tarps

5-W-30 oil for generators; lots of it

Mops, rakes, shovels, hammers

Chainsaws

Generators

Dehumidifiers

If you or your organization can supply any of these you are asked to send an email to ocracokedisasterrelief@gmail.com and please be patient. They said someone will respond as soon as possible.

The American Red Cross and Operation Blessing are also providing help in the U.S. and the Bahamas.

Virginia Beach-based Operation Blessing has teams on the ground in the Bahamas, where Dorian struck as a Category 5 hurricane. The organization told 10 On Your Side their volunteers treated 43 people with medical care over the weekend, and handed out hundreds of solar lights and many purification systems that make water safe to drink.

The Eastern North Carolina Chapter of the American Red Cross packed vans with food, water and other relief items and hopped on the ferry to Ocracoke Monday morning.

The Red Cross is also providing food, shelter and counseling to Dorian victims in Florida and the Bahamas.

You can help by donating directly to the organizations: American Red Cross and/or Operation Blessing.