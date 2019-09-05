Here are some of the pet-friendly hotels in Hampton Roads

(WAVY) — As Hurricane Dorian makes it’s way towards Hampton Roads, evacuation orders have already been mandated for certain areas.

There are more than enough hotels to choose from, but pet owners may have a problem finding a temporary home to weather out the storm. You’re in luck because there are dozens of pet-friendly hotels in the area:

VIRGINIA BEACH

Econo Lodge Town Center- 3637 Bonney Rd. Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Pet Policy: $20 per night, per pet. Dogs only are allowed. Limit of 2 dogs per room.

La Quinta Inn & Suites Virginia Beach- 2800 Pacific Avenue Virginia Beach, VA 23451 Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are welcome. No size restrictions. Up to 2 pets per room.

America’s Best Value Inn- 5725 NorthHampton Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Pet Policy: Pets are welcome for a charge of $25 per stay/per pet

Candlewood Suites- 4437 Bonney Road Virginia Beach, Va 23462 Pet Policy: Pets are welcome with non-refundable: 75 dollars for 1 to 6 nights and 150 dollars for 7 or more nights, per pet. Each pet must weigh less than 80 lbs. Pet agreement must be signed at check-in.

Extended Stay America – 4548 Bonney Rd. Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462 Pet Policy: Pets welcome! A maximum of two pets are allowed in each suite. Height and length restrictions may apply: more than two pets requires property manager’s approval.

Motel 6 – 4760 Euclid Rd. Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Pet Policy: At Motel 6, well- behaved pets and service animals always stay free.

Red Roof Inn – 196 Ballard Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Pet Policy: One well-behaved pet per room allowed. No fees or deposits. All sizes welcome. Guests must notify front desk upon arrival and guest are liable for all damages. In consolidation of all guests, pets must never be left unattended in the guest room.

Red Roof Inn Virginia Beach – Norfolk Airport – 5745 Northhampton Bvld. Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Pet Policy: One well-behaved pet per room allowed. No fees or deposits. All sizes welcome.

Residence Inn by Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront – 3217 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA Pet Policy: USD 100 non-refundable cleaning fee Per Stay; maximum of 2 pets allowed

Towneplace Suites By Marriott Virginia Beach/ Newtown – 5757 Cleveland Street Virginia Beach, VA Pet Policy: USD 100 non-refundable cleaning fee Per Stay; maximum weight per pet is 75 pounds

Wyndham Virginia Beach Oceanfront – 5700 Atlantic Avenue Virginia Beach, VA 23451 Pet Policy: Dogs 25 lbs and under welcome. Additional Fee of $25.00 per pet, per night. Maximum of 2 pets. Pet charge is daily fee.

The Founders Inn & Spa – 5641 Indian River Rd. Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Pet Policy: The Founders Inn and Spa is Pet friendly. There are no breed restriction. Weight restrictions have been waved for those evacuated from Hurricane Dorian.

NORFOLK

Quality Suites Lake Wright – Norfolk Airport – 1521 Premium Outlets Bvld Norfolk, VA 23502 Pet Policy: Pets allowed. 15.00 USD per night. The hotel accepts dogs only. No cats or other pets are allowed. All dogs over 20lbs must be in a pet friendly room on the first floor.

La Quinta Inn & Suites Norfolk Airport – 1387 North Military Highway Norfolk, VA 23502 Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are welcome. 25lbs size restrictions. Up to 2 pets per room.

Candlewood Suites Norfolk Airport – 5600 Lowery Rd. Norfolk, VA 23502 Pet Policy: We charge a 75.00 dollar non refundable pet fee, per pet, for up to 7 days. We charge 150.00 dollar non refundable pet fee, per pet, for 8 days or more

Motel 6 Norfolk – 853 N. Military Hwy Norfolk, VA 23502 Pet Policy: At Motel 6, well- behaved pets and service animals always stay free.

Motel 6 Norfolk – Ocean View – 9601 4th View St. Norfolk, Va 23503 Pet Policy: At Motel 6, well- behaved pets and service animals always stay free.

Residence Inn by Marriott Norfolk Airport – 1590 North Military Highway Norfolk, VA 23502 Pet Policy: Pets allowed with no refundable fee of $100 per pet per stay. Dogs and cats. No weight limit. Max. 2 pets

Bed & Breakfast At The Page House Inn – 323 Fairfax Ave. Norfolk, VA 23507 Pet Policy: Fee: $25. All pets welcome up to 25 lbs. Do not leaves pet unattended in rooms.

CHESAPEAKE

Comfort Inn & Suites – 3355 S. Military Highway Chesapeake, VA 23323 Pet Policy: Pets Are Allowed: Dogs only, 35.00 USD per night, per pet. 50 pounds or less

Aloft Chesapeake – 1454 Crossways Bvld. Chesapeake, VA 23320 Pet Policy: Aloft Chesapeake welcomes dogs up to 40 pounds.* Our pet-friendly arf(SM) program offers a special bed, bowl, and doggie bag of woof-alicious treats and toys, all complimentary to use during stay

Best Western PLUS Portsmouth-Chesapeake Hotel – 3235 Western Branch Bvld. Chesapeake, VA 23321 Pet Policy: Dogs Welcome. Max 2 Dogs Per Room With A 80 lbs max weight. Other pets (Cats, Birds, Etc.) possibly accepted. Fee of $20.00/day With A $100/wk max. Subject to availabilty of Pet Friendly Rooms.

Candlewood Suites – 4809 Market Place Chesapeake, VA 23321 Pets Policy: Pets allowed with nonrefundable fee Up to 75 for 1 thru 6 nights and up to 150 for 7 nights complete updated vaccinations required No snaked allowed

Extended Stay America – Chesapeake – Churchland Bvld. – 3214 Churchland Bvld. Chesapeake, Va 23321 Pets Policy: Pets welcome! A maximum of two pets are allowed in each suite. Height and length restrictions may apply: pets can be no longer that 36 inches and no taller than 36 inches (approximately 65 lbs.) Larger, or more than two pets requires property managers approval

Extended Stay America – Chesapeake – Crossways Bvld. – 1540 Crossways Bvld. Chesapeake, Va 23320 Pet Policy: Pets welcome! A maximum of two pets are allowed in each suite. Height and length restrictions may apply: pets can be no longer that 36 inches and no taller than 36 inches (approximately 65 lbs.) Larger, or more than two pets requires property managers approval.

Extended Stay America – Chesapeake – Greenbrier Circle – 809 Greenbrier Circle Chesapeake, VA 23320 Pet Policy: Pets Welcome! Max of two pets per guest room.

Hampton Inn Norfolk/ Chesapeake – 701a Woodlake Dr. Chesapeake, VA 23320 Pet Policy: No fee. All size dogs welcome. Max 2 pets per room. Must remain leased and/or crated at all times

Quality Inn – 100 Red Cedar Court Chesapeake, VA 23321 Pet Policy: Pet accommodation: 35.00 USD/night per pet. Pet limit: 2 pets per room 50 lbs or less

Red Roof Inn Chesapeake Conference Center – 724 Woodlake Dr. Chesapeake, VA Pet Policy: One well-behaved pet per room allowed. No fees or deposits. All sizes welcome. Guests must notify front desk upon arrival and guest are liable for all damages. In consolidation of all guests, pets must never be left unattended in the guest room.

Hampton Inn Chesapeake – Portsmouth – 1421 N. Battlefield Bvld. Chesapeake, VA 23320 Pet Policy: Pets: Service Animals allowed: Pets Allowed: Maximum 30 lbs. Other Pet Services: Dogs only limit of 2 register at desk.

NEWPORT NEWS

Comfort Inn – 16890 Warwick Bvld. Newport News, VA 23603 Pet Policy: Pets Allowed, 25.00 USD Per Night, Per Pet. 75.00 USD deposit per stay. 50 lbs max., 2 pets Per Room. Kennel is 9 miles away

Extended Stay America – Newport News I-64 – Jefferson Avenue – 12359 Hornsby Ln. Newport News, VA 23602 Pet Policy: Pets welcome! A maximum of two pets are allowed in each suite. Height and length restrictions may apply: pets can be no longer that 36 inches and no taller than 36 inches (approximately 65 lbs.) Larger, or more than two pets requires property managers approval.

Extended Stay America – Newport News – Oyster Point – 11708 Jeffereson Ave. Newport News, VA 23606

Pet Policy: Pet fee: USD 15.00 per pet, per day

Roadway Inn & Suites – 15910 Warwick Bvld. Newport News, VA 23603 Pet Policy: Pet fee: USD 10.00 per night

The Mulberry Inn and Plaza at Fort Eustis – 16890a Warwick Bvld. Newport News, VA 23603

HAMPTON

Quality Inn Near Hampton Coliseum – 1809 W. Mercury Bvld. Hampton, VA 23666 Pet Policy: Pets allowed. Pet accomidation: 15.00 USD per night. Pet limit: 2 pets per room, maximum 30 pounds

Candlewood Suites Hampton – 401 Butler Farm Rd. Newport News, VA 23666 Pet Policy: Pets allowed. Pets must weigh under 80lbs. Pet agreement must be signed at check in. Vaccination record may be required

Extended Stay America – Hampton – Coliseum – 1915 Commerce Dr. Hampton, VA 23666 Pets Policy: Pets welcome! A maximum of two pets are allowed in each suite. Height and length restrictions may apply: pets can be no longer that 36 inches and no taller than 36 inches (approximately 65 lbs.) Larger, or more than two pets requires property managers approval.

Ramada Inn Hampton – 1905 Coliseum Dr. Hampton, VA 23666 Pet Policy: Pet fee: $10 per pet, per night, 25 lbs limit

Red Roof Inn Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center – 1925 Coliseum Dr. Hampton, VA 23666 Pet Policy: All sizes welcome. Guests must notify front desk upon arrival and guest are liable for all damages. In consolidation of all guests, pets must never be left unattended in the guest room.

Suburban Extended Stay Hotel – 1616 Hardy Cash Dr. Hampton, VA 23666 Pet Policy: Pet Accommodation: 75.00 USD per stay. Pet limit: max 35lbs/ 1 pet per room

WILLIAMSBURG

Clarion Hotel – 3032 Richmond Rd. Williamsburg, VA 23185 Pet Policy: Pets Allowed 35.00 USD per pet, per night. Max 35 lbs pets per room

La Quinta Inn & Suites Williamsburg Historic Area – 600 Bypass Rd. Williamsburg, VA 23185 Pet Policy: This hotel is now charging a fee of $20 per night up to $40 per visit

MainStay Suites – 814 Capitol Landing Rd. Williamsburg, VA 23185 Pets Policy: Pet Accommodation: A maximum of 2 pets per room. Up to 60 pounds per pet. A kennel is also available 2.3 miles away

Motel 6 Williamsburg – 3030 Richmond Rd. Williamsburg, VA Pet Policy: At Motel 6, well- behaved pets and service animals always stay free.

Quality Inn & Suites Williamsburg Central – 5351 Richmond Rd. Williamsburg, VA 23185 Pet Policy: Our hotel allows pets. However dogs only. Please contact the hotel for any further information.

Red Roof Inn Williamsburg – 824 Capitol Landing Rd. Williamsburg, VA 23185 Pet Policy: One well-behaved pet per room allowed. No fees or deposits. All sizes welcome. Guests must notify front desk upon arrival and guest are liable for all damages. In consolidation of all guests, pets must never be left unattended in the guest room.

If you know of a pet-friendly hotel, send the information to webdesk@wavy.com