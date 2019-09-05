Here are some of the pet-friendly hotels in Hampton Roads

Live Now
EXTENDED LIVE COVERAGE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
1  of  264
Closings
Accomack County General District Court Accomack County Government Offices Accomack County JDR District Court Albemarle Regional Health Services Albemarle School All About Children Learning Center Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists Atlantic Shores Christian School Auxiliary Systems Incorporated Avis Budget Group BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair Bertie County Courts (NC) Bertie County Public Schools Bethel Child Development Center Bon Secours Care-A-Van Brilliant Stars Preschool Broadwater Academy Bryant & Stratton College - Hamp Campus Bryant & Stratton College - VB Campus Bullfrogs and Butterflies C&F Enterprises, Inc Camp Peary Canon Environmental Technologies, Inc Canon Virginia, Inc. Cape Henry Collegiate School Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia, Inc. Catholic High School Cavalier Auto Group Center for Child & Family Services Chesapeake Bay Academy Chesapeake Christian Academy Chesapeake Circuit Court Chesapeake JDR Court Chesapeake Public Schools Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority Chesapeake Square Mall Christ the King School Christopher Academy Christopher Newport University Chrysler Museum of Art College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Colonial National Historical Park Colonial Williamsburg Court Street Academy Creative World School River Walk Culinary Institute of Virginia - Newport News Culinary Institute of Virginia - Norfolk Currituck County Courts Currituck County Public Schools Da Vita Princess Anne Damco Distribution Services, Inc Dare County Public Schools DaVita Camelot Dialysis DaVita Edenton Dialysis DaVita Elizabeth City Dialysis DaVita Harbour View Dialysis DaVita Midtowne Norfolk Dialysis Center DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center Davita Tidewater Home Dialysis DaVita Virginia Beach Dialysis Center Deep Creek Country Day School Denbigh Baptist Christian School Denbigh Christian Academy East Coast Repair and Fabrication, LLC Eastern Shore Community College Eastern Virginia Medical School Economic Improvement Council, Inc ECPI - MCI Newport News Campus ECPI University-MCI Virginia Beach Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Emmanuel Lutheran School and Child Care - Hampton Faith Outreach Education Center Ferguson Corporate Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia Fort Monroe Authority and Casemate Museum Fortis College-Norfolk Franklin City Combined Courts Gates County Offices Gates County Public Schools Gates County Transportation System Gateway Christian Academy Ghent Montessori School Gloria Dei Lutheran School Gloucester Circuit Court Gloucester County JDR District Court Gloucester County Public Schools Gloucester General District Court Goodwill Industries Great Bridge Christian Academy Great Hope Baptist School Greenbrier Christian Academy Greenwood Christian Academy Groomed for Greatness Learning Center Grove Church Hampton Christian Schools Hampton Circuit Court Hampton General District Court Hampton JRD Court Hampton Public Schools Hampton Roads Academy Hampton Roads Community Action Program Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools Holloman Child Development & Elementary Academy HRPDC/HRTPO ICPTA Indian Creek Correctional Center Innovative Therapy & Wellness Isle of Wight Academy Isle of Wight Circuit Court Isle of Wight County Isle of Wight County Public Schools Isle of Wight General District Court J. W. Jones Lumber Company, Inc. Jarvisburg Christian Academy Just Beginning Child Care Kids Come First, Inc. Lawrence Academy Liebherr Lil Folks Learning Center Linx Industries London Bridge Trading Company MacArthur Center Marriner Christian Academy Mathews County JDR District Court Mathews County Public Schools Middlesex County JDR District Court Middlesex County Public Schools Nansemond-Suffolk Academy Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Naval Station Norfolk Naval Support Activity HR, HQ Naval Support Activity HR, NWA Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Navy Exchange Service Command New Horizons Regional Education Centers New Kent County Circuit Court New Kent County General District Court New Kent County JDR Court Newport News Circuit Court Newport News General District Court Newport News JDR Court Newport News Public Schools NEX Little Creek NEX Norfolk NEX Oceana-Dam Neck Norfolk Academy Norfolk Christian School Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office Norfolk Collegiate School Norfolk Federal Building Norfolk General District Court Norfolk JDR District Court Norfolk Public Schools Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority Norfolk Seminary and College Norfolk State University Northampton County Circuit Court Northampton County General District Court (VA) Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Northampton County Schools (NC) Oaktree Academy Ocean View Christian Academy & Childcare Old Dominion University Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School OVM Financial Inc. Park Place School Pasquotank County Offices Patient Advocate Foundation Paul D. Camp Community College Pembroke Mall Peninsula Fine Arts Center Perquimans County Public Schools Perry Auto Group Plan Bee Academy Playtime Learning Center Poquoson City Public Schools Portsmouth Catholic Regional School Portsmouth Christian Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth City Museums Portsmouth City Offices Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Probation and Parole Portsmouth Public Schools Primeplus Norfolk Senior Center & Adult Day Services Primrose School at Cahoon Commons Primrose School of Virginia Beach South Regent University Resurrection Lutheran School Rivermont School Tidewater Roanoke-Chowan Community College Rollingwood Academy S & K Sales Co. Saint Leo University-Newport News Saint Patrick Catholic School Sentara College of Health Sciences Shore Christian Academy Smithfield Foods - North Southampton Academy Southampton County Circuit Court Southampton County Offices Southampton County Public Schools Southeastern Public Service Authority Southeastern Virginia Health System St. Brides Correctional Center St. Gregory the Great School St. Matthew's School St. Pius X Star of the Sea Catholic School Stonebridge School Stratford University, Virginia Beach Strelitz International Academy Suffolk Circuit Court Suffolk City Offices Suffolk General District Court Suffolk JDR Court Suffolk Public Schools Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority Summit Christian Academy Surry County Government Offices Surry County Public Schools Sussex I & II Prisons Sweethaven Christian Academy Tabernacle Baptist Academy/Preschool Tecnico Corporation The Goddard School - Yorktown The Group For Women The Mariners' Museum The Williams School Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses Tidewater Community College Tidewater Physicians for Women Tomorrow's Image Barber Academy of Virginia TowneBank Transitions Family Violence Services Trinity Lutheran School-Newport News U.S. Federal Court, Newport News U.S. Federal Court, Norfolk VA Institute of Marine Sciences Veritas Christian Academy Victory Christian School Virginia Beach Circuit Court Clerks Office Virginia Beach Courts Virginia Beach Friends School Virginia Beach General District Court Virginia Beach Public Schools Virginia Beach Theological Seminary Virginia Living Museum Walsingham Academy Schools Ware Academy Warwick River Christian School Western Tidewater Community Services Board Western Tidewater Free Clinic William and Mary WMBG-JCC Public Schools York County General District Court York County Public Schools York County-Poquoson Circuit Court York-Poquoson JDR District Court Young Musicians of Virginia

Here are some of the pet-friendly hotels in Hampton Roads

Hurricane

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WAVY) — As Hurricane Dorian makes it’s way towards Hampton Roads, evacuation orders have already been mandated for certain areas.

There are more than enough hotels to choose from, but pet owners may have a problem finding a temporary home to weather out the storm. You’re in luck because there are dozens of pet-friendly hotels in the area:

HURRICANE COVERAGE

VIRGINIA BEACH

  • Econo Lodge Town Center- 3637 Bonney Rd. Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Pet Policy: $20 per night, per pet. Dogs only are allowed. Limit of 2 dogs per room.
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites Virginia Beach- 2800 Pacific Avenue Virginia Beach, VA 23451 Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are welcome. No size restrictions. Up to 2 pets per room.
  • America’s Best Value Inn- 5725 NorthHampton Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Pet Policy: Pets are welcome for a charge of $25 per stay/per pet
  • Candlewood Suites- 4437 Bonney Road Virginia Beach, Va 23462 Pet Policy: Pets are welcome with non-refundable: 75 dollars for 1 to 6 nights and 150 dollars for 7 or more nights, per pet. Each pet must weigh less than 80 lbs. Pet agreement must be signed at check-in.
  • Extended Stay America – 4548 Bonney Rd. Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462 Pet Policy: Pets welcome! A maximum of two pets are allowed in each suite. Height and length restrictions may apply: more than two pets requires property manager’s approval.
  • Motel 6 – 4760 Euclid Rd. Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Pet Policy: At Motel 6, well- behaved pets and service animals always stay free.
  • Red Roof Inn – 196 Ballard Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Pet Policy: One well-behaved pet per room allowed. No fees or deposits. All sizes welcome. Guests must notify front desk upon arrival and guest are liable for all damages. In consolidation of all guests, pets must never be left unattended in the guest room.
  • Red Roof Inn Virginia Beach – Norfolk Airport – 5745 Northhampton Bvld. Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Pet Policy: One well-behaved pet per room allowed. No fees or deposits. All sizes welcome.
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront – 3217 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA Pet Policy: USD 100 non-refundable cleaning fee Per Stay; maximum of 2 pets allowed
  • Towneplace Suites By Marriott Virginia Beach/ Newtown – 5757 Cleveland Street Virginia Beach, VA Pet Policy: USD 100 non-refundable cleaning fee Per Stay; maximum weight per pet is 75 pounds
  • Wyndham Virginia Beach Oceanfront – 5700 Atlantic Avenue Virginia Beach, VA 23451 Pet Policy: Dogs 25 lbs and under welcome. Additional Fee of $25.00 per pet, per night. Maximum of 2 pets. Pet charge is daily fee.
  • The Founders Inn & Spa – 5641 Indian River Rd. Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Pet Policy: The Founders Inn and Spa is Pet friendly. There are no breed restriction. Weight restrictions have been waved for those evacuated from Hurricane Dorian.

NORFOLK

  • Quality Suites Lake Wright – Norfolk Airport – 1521 Premium Outlets Bvld Norfolk, VA 23502 Pet Policy: Pets allowed. 15.00 USD per night. The hotel accepts dogs only. No cats or other pets are allowed. All dogs over 20lbs must be in a pet friendly room on the first floor.
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites Norfolk Airport – 1387 North Military Highway Norfolk, VA 23502 Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are welcome. 25lbs size restrictions. Up to 2 pets per room.
  • Candlewood Suites Norfolk Airport – 5600 Lowery Rd. Norfolk, VA 23502 Pet Policy: We charge a 75.00 dollar non refundable pet fee, per pet, for up to 7 days. We charge 150.00 dollar non refundable pet fee, per pet, for 8 days or more
  • Motel 6 Norfolk – 853 N. Military Hwy Norfolk, VA 23502 Pet Policy: At Motel 6, well- behaved pets and service animals always stay free.
  • Motel 6 Norfolk – Ocean View – 9601 4th View St. Norfolk, Va 23503 Pet Policy: At Motel 6, well- behaved pets and service animals always stay free.
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Norfolk Airport – 1590 North Military Highway Norfolk, VA 23502 Pet Policy: Pets allowed with no refundable fee of $100 per pet per stay. Dogs and cats. No weight limit. Max. 2 pets
  • Bed & Breakfast At The Page House Inn – 323 Fairfax Ave. Norfolk, VA 23507 Pet Policy: Fee: $25. All pets welcome up to 25 lbs. Do not leaves pet unattended in rooms.

CHESAPEAKE

  • Comfort Inn & Suites – 3355 S. Military Highway Chesapeake, VA 23323 Pet Policy: Pets Are Allowed: Dogs only, 35.00 USD per night, per pet. 50 pounds or less
  • Aloft Chesapeake – 1454 Crossways Bvld. Chesapeake, VA 23320 Pet Policy: Aloft Chesapeake welcomes dogs up to 40 pounds.* Our pet-friendly arf(SM) program offers a special bed, bowl, and doggie bag of woof-alicious treats and toys, all complimentary to use during stay
  • Best Western PLUS Portsmouth-Chesapeake Hotel – 3235 Western Branch Bvld. Chesapeake, VA 23321 Pet Policy: Dogs Welcome. Max 2 Dogs Per Room With A 80 lbs max weight. Other pets (Cats, Birds, Etc.) possibly accepted. Fee of $20.00/day With A $100/wk max. Subject to availabilty of Pet Friendly Rooms.
  • Candlewood Suites – 4809 Market Place Chesapeake, VA 23321 Pets Policy: Pets allowed with nonrefundable fee Up to 75 for 1 thru 6 nights and up to 150 for 7 nights complete updated vaccinations required No snaked allowed
  • Extended Stay America – Chesapeake – Churchland Bvld. – 3214 Churchland Bvld. Chesapeake, Va 23321 Pets Policy: Pets welcome! A maximum of two pets are allowed in each suite. Height and length restrictions may apply: pets can be no longer that 36 inches and no taller than 36 inches (approximately 65 lbs.) Larger, or more than two pets requires property managers approval
  • Extended Stay America – Chesapeake – Crossways Bvld. – 1540 Crossways Bvld. Chesapeake, Va 23320 Pet Policy: Pets welcome! A maximum of two pets are allowed in each suite. Height and length restrictions may apply: pets can be no longer that 36 inches and no taller than 36 inches (approximately 65 lbs.) Larger, or more than two pets requires property managers approval.
  • Extended Stay America – Chesapeake – Greenbrier Circle – 809 Greenbrier Circle Chesapeake, VA 23320 Pet Policy: Pets Welcome! Max of two pets per guest room.
  • Hampton Inn Norfolk/ Chesapeake – 701a Woodlake Dr. Chesapeake, VA 23320 Pet Policy: No fee. All size dogs welcome. Max 2 pets per room. Must remain leased and/or crated at all times
  • Quality Inn – 100 Red Cedar Court Chesapeake, VA 23321 Pet Policy: Pet accommodation: 35.00 USD/night per pet. Pet limit: 2 pets per room 50 lbs or less
  • Red Roof Inn Chesapeake Conference Center – 724 Woodlake Dr. Chesapeake, VA Pet Policy: One well-behaved pet per room allowed. No fees or deposits. All sizes welcome. Guests must notify front desk upon arrival and guest are liable for all damages. In consolidation of all guests, pets must never be left unattended in the guest room.
  • Hampton Inn Chesapeake – Portsmouth – 1421 N. Battlefield Bvld. Chesapeake, VA 23320 Pet Policy: Pets: Service Animals allowed: Pets Allowed: Maximum 30 lbs. Other Pet Services: Dogs only limit of 2 register at desk.

NEWPORT NEWS

  • Comfort Inn – 16890 Warwick Bvld. Newport News, VA 23603 Pet Policy: Pets Allowed, 25.00 USD Per Night, Per Pet. 75.00 USD deposit per stay. 50 lbs max., 2 pets Per Room. Kennel is 9 miles away
  • Extended Stay America – Newport News I-64 – Jefferson Avenue – 12359 Hornsby Ln. Newport News, VA 23602 Pet Policy: Pets welcome! A maximum of two pets are allowed in each suite. Height and length restrictions may apply: pets can be no longer that 36 inches and no taller than 36 inches (approximately 65 lbs.) Larger, or more than two pets requires property managers approval.
  • Extended Stay America – Newport News – Oyster Point – 11708 Jeffereson Ave. Newport News, VA 23606
    Policy: Pets welcome! A maximum of two pets are allowed in each suite. Height and length restrictions may apply: pets can be no longer that 36 inches and no taller than 36 inches (approximately 65 lbs.) Larger, or more than two pets requires property managers approval.
  • Jameson Inn Newport News – 21 Old Oyster Point Rd. Newport News, VA 23602
    Pet Policy: Pet fee: USD 15.00 per pet, per day
  • Motel 6 Newport News Va – 797 Pet Policy: At Motel 6, well- behaved pets and service animals always stay free.
  • Roadway Inn & Suites – 15910 Warwick Bvld. Newport News, VA 23603 Pet Policy: Pet fee: USD 10.00 per night
  • The Mulberry Inn and Plaza at Fort Eustis – 16890a Warwick Bvld. Newport News, VA 23603

HAMPTON

  • Quality Inn Near Hampton Coliseum – 1809 W. Mercury Bvld. Hampton, VA 23666 Pet Policy: Pets allowed. Pet accomidation: 15.00 USD per night. Pet limit: 2 pets per room, maximum 30 pounds
  • Candlewood Suites Hampton – 401 Butler Farm Rd. Newport News, VA 23666 Pet Policy: Pets allowed. Pets must weigh under 80lbs. Pet agreement must be signed at check in. Vaccination record may be required
  • Extended Stay America – Hampton – Coliseum – 1915 Commerce Dr. Hampton, VA 23666 Pets Policy: Pets welcome! A maximum of two pets are allowed in each suite. Height and length restrictions may apply: pets can be no longer that 36 inches and no taller than 36 inches (approximately 65 lbs.) Larger, or more than two pets requires property managers approval.
  • Ramada Inn Hampton – 1905 Coliseum Dr. Hampton, VA 23666 Pet Policy: Pet fee: $10 per pet, per night, 25 lbs limit
  • Red Roof Inn Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center – 1925 Coliseum Dr. Hampton, VA 23666 Pet Policy: All sizes welcome. Guests must notify front desk upon arrival and guest are liable for all damages. In consolidation of all guests, pets must never be left unattended in the guest room.
  • Suburban Extended Stay Hotel – 1616 Hardy Cash Dr. Hampton, VA 23666 Pet Policy: Pet Accommodation: 75.00 USD per stay. Pet limit: max 35lbs/ 1 pet per room

WILLIAMSBURG

  • Clarion Hotel – 3032 Richmond Rd. Williamsburg, VA 23185 Pet Policy: Pets Allowed 35.00 USD per pet, per night. Max 35 lbs pets per room
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites Williamsburg Historic Area – 600 Bypass Rd. Williamsburg, VA 23185 Pet Policy: This hotel is now charging a fee of $20 per night up to $40 per visit
  • MainStay Suites – 814 Capitol Landing Rd. Williamsburg, VA 23185 Pets Policy: Pet Accommodation: A maximum of 2 pets per room. Up to 60 pounds per pet. A kennel is also available 2.3 miles away
  • Motel 6 Williamsburg – 3030 Richmond Rd. Williamsburg, VA Pet Policy: At Motel 6, well- behaved pets and service animals always stay free.
  • Quality Inn & Suites Williamsburg Central – 5351 Richmond Rd. Williamsburg, VA 23185 Pet Policy: Our hotel allows pets. However dogs only. Please contact the hotel for any further information.
  • Red Roof Inn Williamsburg – 824 Capitol Landing Rd. Williamsburg, VA 23185 Pet Policy: One well-behaved pet per room allowed. No fees or deposits. All sizes welcome. Guests must notify front desk upon arrival and guest are liable for all damages. In consolidation of all guests, pets must never be left unattended in the guest room.

If you know of a pet-friendly hotel, send the information to webdesk@wavy.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Blogs

More Weather Blog

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories