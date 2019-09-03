Hampton Roads residents stocking up on hurricane supplies days ahead of storm

The Harris Teeter in the Ghent section of Norfolk, Va. was selling out of water days before Hurricane Dorian was expected to bring heavy rain to the region. Sept. 3, 2019 (WAVY Photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – People are starting to stock up on groceries and other supplies ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The latest track shows it moving northeast towards the Hatteras region of North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The storm system is expected to bring a lot of rain to that region and to parts of Hampton Roads at the end of the week.

Several local grocery stores were already finding it hard Monday to keep up with the demand for hurricane staples, such as milk, bread, eggs and bottled water.

Monday evening, 10 On Your Side found the water aisle at the Harris Teeter in the Ghent section of Norfolk with near-empty shelves.

Get the latest tracking and forecast information for Dorian through the WAVY Weather App, Super Doppler 10 Online and on WAVY News 10.