Hampton Roads residents prepping homes, hurricane kits for Dorian

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As Hurricane Dorian moves closer to Hampton Roads, folks are getting their homes ready for its arrival. 

Businesses are seeing a steady flow of people stocking up on supplies before the storm. 

Store managers tell 10 On Your Side they’ve been preparing for this since last week. 

From batteries and flashlights to tarps and generators, Taylor’s Do-It-Center off Colley Avenue in Norfolk is steadily restocking ahead of Hurricane Dorian.  

The biggest seller right now is sand bags. 

Assistant Manager David “Doc” Price said the store has been busy with people preparing for the hurricane since Labor Day weekend.  

“Hopefully we got what they need,” he said. “We got another supply truck coming in tomorrow with more batteries, more gas cans, etc.”  

Grocery stores are ready for any last-minute rush.  

“We start planning days, if not a whole week out so that we have everything organized so that whenever customers do come in for water or whatever they need, we actually have what they need when they need it,” said Stephanie Pierotti, store manager for The Fresh Market in Ghent.  

We’re told customers are stocking their pantries and hurricane kits.  

“Essential supplies is one thing but a lot of people are coming in for snacks and fun food,” Pierotti said. “Beer and wine is definitely a big part of what people shop for when getting ready for a storm.”  

Although Dorian isn’t expected to be coming ashore, managers said the public seems to be listening to officials.  

“They’re not panicking this year like they did in years previous,” Price said. “They’re not procrastinating as much as they did before so they’re getting more into the swing of things — ‘let me get my stuff now early before it’s gone and I got to fight the line.’”  

