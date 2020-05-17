Hampton Roads officials urge community to prepare ahead of Tropical Storm Arthur

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As Tropical Storm Arthur gets closer, Hampton Roads officials are urging residents to prepare ahead of the heavy rain and high wind gusts.

Although hurricane season doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are heating up.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Arthur is currently moving at 9 mph with sustained winds at 45 mph.

5/17 11 am: A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for portions of the North Carolina coast for #Arthur. The full advisory is at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/O9mbHdoDsl — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 17, 2020

To prepare for the possibility of flooding, Virginia Beach city officials reminded community members to sign up for road safety alerts.

The texts will alert subscribers on road closures and once the road reopens.

To sign up, text Sandbridge to 67283 or register online at VBgov.com/vbalert.

Virginia Beach uses VBAlert as a free subscription-based emergency notification service. The city sends emergency messages via text, email, and phone, based on the user’s preferences.

@NWSWakefieldVA advises SE NC & VA are expecting heavy showers and high wind gusts Monday & Tuesday. Know ahead of time if Sandbridge Road is closed due to flooding or other road hazards. #ReadyVB #BePrepared #Sandbridge #Flooding https://t.co/ehRGlgcWKj pic.twitter.com/WZu4elBFnZ — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) May 17, 2020

Naval Air Station Oceana also went on social media to give some advice as residents prepare for the storm.

Know your evacuation zone. https://www.vaemergency.gov/hurricane-evacuation-zone-look…/

Make an Emergency Plan. Make sure everyone in your household understands your plan. Discuss the latest CDC guidance on COVID-19 and how it may affect your plan.

Inventory your hurricane kit.

Gather Supplies, including your cloth face coverings, medicines, batteries, flashlights, and pet supplies.

Fill necessary prescriptions.

Secure loose items in your yard. Declutter outside drains and gutters. Caulk windows.

Review important documents, including insurance policies.

Stay tuned to the NAS Oceana FB page for updates on the storm.

Latest Posts