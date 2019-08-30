Gas stations bag pumps, water flies off shelves as Dorian nears Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 7-Eleven gas station on Davis Island had to bag their pumps Thursday night, as many in the area prep for Hurricane Dorian.

The store employee tells WAVY sister station WFLA 8 On Your Side she placed an order at 11:30 p.m. and hopes the delivery will come on Friday morning.

The shelves inside a Tampa Bay Walmart have no bottled water. All of it was sold out as of earlier Thursday afternoon.

As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, customers were able to once again buy water. 8 On Your Side learned there was a two-case limit per customer.

Meanwhile, a family visiting from St. John’s Newfoundland, Canada, is here hopes of taking their scheduled Disney Cruise, but later found themselves looking for storm provisions.

So instead of looking forward to their vacation, they came looking for water.

“A little bit nervous. Where I’m from, we’ve been through a hurricane before. Hurricane Igor,” Paul Williams said. “But we know somewhat what to expect. So we’re just watching it and monitoring it.

Although the family didn’t find bottled water, they found the filtered water. However, that’s not the case across the area.

At a Home Depot in St. Petersburg on Thursday, 8 On Your Side found some water as people across the area continue to prepare as Dorian continues to churn.

