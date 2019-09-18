Frying Pan Tower selling American flag to help Dorian victims

(WAVY) — An American flag that flew over the Frying Pan Tower off North Carolina’s coast during Hurricane Dorian is being sold.

A post on the Frying Pan Tower’s Facebook page said 100% of the proceeds from an auction on eBay will go toward the people of Ocracoke Island who were impacted by the storm.

The flag, which is named “Steve,” survived Dorian’s wrath as the storm passed along the state’s coast, eventually making landfall over Cape Hatteras in the Outer Banks.

Hundreds of people on Ocracoke were trapped after heavy rains and storm surge of Dorian flooded the island.

The auction for “Steve” started on Sunday and runs through next Sunday, Sept. 22. As of Wednesday morning, the flag has received 86 bids with the highest current bid being $3,200.

According to the sellers notes on the auction page, the flag is “ripped and torn, frayed and fatigued but not destroyed.”

The Frying Pan Tower which sits 34 miles off the coast, made national headlines when 2018 as a live feed showed winds from Hurricane Florence shredding another American flag — which was named “Kevin.”

Kevin was evetually bought for $10,900 at an auction on eBay. Proceeds from that sale went toward the American Red Cross and relief efforts following Florence.