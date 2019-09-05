Live Now
EXTENDED LIVE COVERAGE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
1  of  54
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Albemarle School Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy Bertie County Courts (NC) Bertie County Public Schools Camden County Public Schools Chesapeake Public Schools College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Court Street Academy Creative World School River Walk Currituck County Public Schools Da Vita Princess Anne Dare County Public Schools DaVita Norfolk Dialysis Center DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Gates County Public Schools Ghent Montessori School Great Bridge Christian Academy Greenbrier Christian Academy Groomed for Greatness Learning Center Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools Indian Creek Correctional Center Jarvisburg Christian Academy Lawrence Academy Norfolk Christian School Norfolk Public Schools Norfolk State University Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Northampton County Schools (NC) Oak & Lily Academy Old Dominion University Pasquotank County Offices Perquimans County Public Schools Portsmouth Catholic Regional School Portsmouth Christian Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Public Schools Primrose School at Cahoon Commons READY Academy Christian School Roanoke-Chowan Community College Saint John the Apostle Catholic School Saint Leo University-SHRC St. Matthew's School Suffolk Public Schools Tecnico Corporation The Williams School Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses TowneBank Victory Christian School

Frying Pan camera live again as Hurricane Dorian rages

Local News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A live camera 34 miles off the coast of North Carolina that earned fame during Hurricane Florence is back.

The camera atop the Frying Pan Tower shows an American flag on the platform.

During Florence, the flag named “Kevin,” was battered throughout the hurricane and became badly damaged.

“Kevin” was later auctioned off for $10,900 in the weeks following Florence. The proceeds went to the Red Cross and its relief efforts.

The tower was a lighthouse up until 1965. It is now is being used as a bed-and-breakfast after Neal bought it from the U.S. government.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Blogs

More Weather Blog

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories