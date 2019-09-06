Cooper: Hundreds trapped on Ocracoke Island due to floodwaters from Dorian

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — Flood waters from Hurricane Dorian are rising at a rapid rate on Ocracoke Island.

The Hyde County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post there were reports of “catastrophic flooding” on the island.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a media briefing Friday morning there is significant concern about “hundreds of people trapped on Ocracoke Island.”

Cooper said, “There are rescue teams ready as soon as they can get in. This latest development shows that we cannot yet let our guard down.”

Dramatic video from the Moonraker Tea Shop showed the building surrounded by high waters as rain fell from Dorian.

Ocracoke Island now. Rapidly rising water due to storm surge off the Pamlico Sound. Seek higher ground immediately, Ocracoke Island, Hatteras Village, etc.

Pic credit: Amy Howard. pic.twitter.com/fZNvN21SWk — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 6, 2019

The National Weather Service said in a tweet the floodwaters were quickly rising due to storm surge off the Pamlico Sound.

North Carolina Highway 12 is closed on the island from “from the village northward” due to the floodwaters, according to a tweet from NCDOT.

Dorian made landfall over Cape Hatteras Friday morning as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

Get the latest tracking and forecast information for Dorian through the WAVY Weather App, Super Doppler 10 Online and on WAVY News 10.