Fire department collects donations to help Ocracoke residents

Hurricane

OCRACOKE, N.C. (NBC) — Days after Hurricane Dorian brought historic flooding to Ocracoke Island, residents of another North Carolina island are working to help those in need.

Donations are being accepted at the local fire department on Harkers Island, which is southwest of Ocracoke near Morehead City.

Over the weekend, people lined up to donate things like bottled water, food and baby diapers.

One Harkers Island resident said, “I mean here at least we can still get into Morehead City and stuff. They can’t get anywhere except by boat and if you’re that devastated what are you going to do?”

Organizers say it feels good to give back, considering they were the ones who needed help last year, when Hurricane Florence whipped through the area.

“We know what those people are going through right now you know. People don’t have nothing,” another resident said.

