Eye on the Storm – Hurricane season by the experts

(WAVY) – You can’t change the weather – but you can be prepared for it.

With hurricane season upon us, Nexstar is debuting a new weekly digital weather program, Eye On The Storm.

Every Wednesday at 8 p.m., you can count on meteorologists from Atlantic Storm markets across Nexstar, including WAVY TV 10, to keep you up to date on hurricane preparations.

We’ll take you through hurricane season, beginning June 12 through October.

The weekly live streaming digital program will be available to view on the WAVY.com Hurricane page.

On June 19’s show, CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein will be joined by WAVY’s Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson along with meteorologists from Nexstar stations WSAV in Savannah, Georgia and WSPA in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

This week, they will discuss early season storms and their impacts.